Big 12 football power rankings: Who will battle Texas for the WWE/Big 12 cummerbund?

With one week of the regular season to play, the Big 12 football power rankings are all about bowl games. Eight of the conference's 14 teams have secured their place while three others have a shot to get there — my guess is one of them achieves it.

Elsewhere, we know that Texas is going to the Big 12 championship game, which now features the WWE and Nelly in the year 2023.

Who's joining the Longhorns to battle for the Papa Haitch "Going Over, Brother" championship cummerbund?

1. Texas (10-1, 7-1)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Texas Tech (Friday)

What to know: Half of Brett Yormark's worst nightmare has become reality. The Longhorns are headed to Arlington. But they'd better not overlook a Texas Tech team trying to end this rivalry on a high note.

Last week: 2

This week: vs. TCU (Friday)

What to know: Dillon Gabriel's status may be a topic heading into the season finale. It also might not matter against the Horned Frogs.

3. Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. BYU

What to know: The Cowboys are out of their timeout, but can't be forgiven for the egg laid in Orlando. Beat the Cougars and that game won't matter, though.

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Iowa State

What to know: Wildcats need the most help to get to the title game, and will have their own challenge against the Cyclones.

Last week: 8

This week: at Baylor

What to know: Should be four wins in their final five games for the Mountaineers to end things, which is quite the achievement for the team picked last in the preseason.

6. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3)

Last week: 7

This week: at Texas (Friday)

What to know: With a bowl game in hand, the Red Raiders can focus on keeping the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff, which would be quite the parting gift.

7. Kansas (7-4, 4-4)

Last week: 4

This week: at Cincinnati

What to know: Second year in a row the Jayhawks have come crashing down at the end of the season. Ship can be easily righted against the Bearcats.

8. Iowa State (6-5, 5-3)

Last week: 6

This week: at Kansas State

What to know: Cyclones don't want to go into bowl time having lost three of their final four, even if none of them would be bad losses.

9. TCU (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 9

This week: at Oklahoma (Friday)

What to know: Hooray! The Horned Frogs got a win. Now they just have to beat a highly-motivated Oklahoma team to get into their own bowl game.

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Houston

What to know: It's not the rivalry the Big 12 envisioned, but the Space Feud between UCF and Houston is just what the new-look conference needs.

11. BYU (5-6, 2-6)

Last week: 11

This week: at Oklahoma State

What to know: Unenviable spot for the Cougars trying to get their bowl-clinching win against an Oklahoma State team that needs a win just a bit more.

12. Houston (4-7, 2-6)

Last week: 13

This week: at UCF

What to know: Had Dana Holgorsen not taken offense to UCF's Space Game, I'm not sure anyone outside of Orlando or Houston would've cared about this one. They still don't, but it's more fun now.

13. Baylor (3-8, 2-6)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. West Virginia

What to know: Based on how they've fared at home so far, the Bears might as well call this a road game.

14. Cincinnati (3-8, 1-7)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Kansas

What to know: Better luck next year?

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big 12 football power rankings: Who will battle Texas for the WWE/Big 12 cummerbund?