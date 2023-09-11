Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Can anybody catch Texas, Kansas State & Oklahoma?

Another round of Big 12 Conference football power rankings is back with even more heads being scratched from the second week of action. We think we know about Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma. Everything after that is a giant question mark, which is unlikely to change after Week 3's games.

Let's try to sort through the madness.

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Wyoming

What to know: Guess who's back. Back again. Is it the Longhorns? For now, I'll say yes, but reserve the right to change my answer upon new evidence.

2. Kansas State

Last week: 2

This week: at Missouri

What to know: The Wildcats are tops in the country in rushing defense. They'll square off against the team ranked seventh nationally in that category this week in Missouri.

3. Oklahoma

Last week: 3

This week: at Tulsa

What to know: Tulsa just got destroyed by Washington. Good opportunity for Oklahoma to do the same.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Villanova

What to know: A game-winning, 55-yard FG as time expired on the road should give the Knights some momentum against an FCS opponent.

5. Kansas

Last week: 9

This week: at Nevada

What to know: Jalon Daniels' return changes the complexion of the Jayhawks, who played with their food a bit against Illinois.

6. Cincinnati

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Miami (OH)

What to know: Bearcats went on the road and took down Pittsburgh. They should be 3-0 when they host Oklahoma in their first game as a Big 12 team next week.

7. Oklahoma State

Last week: 8

This week: vs. South Alabama

What to know: Nothing about the Cowboys has screamed "good" through two weeks and we probably won't learn much from the South Alabama game either.

Last week: 5

This week: at Ohio

What to know: Settle in for a long season of trying to figure out what kind of team the Cyclones are.

Last week: 11

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: Soft opening to the season against back-to-back FCS teams. Now the Cougars get to challenge themselves on the road against an SEC foe.

10. TCU

Last week: 12

This week: at Houston

What to know: Beating up on Nicholls is not enough to move up the board too much. Opening Big 12 play on the road against an equally motivated Houston should be interesting.

11. Houston

Last week: 9

This week: vs. TCU

What to know: Houston became a Big 12 team and thought it could overlook Rice. Cougars better have learned that lesson for the first conference game of the season.

12. Texas Tech

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Tarleton State

What to know: Failed the first two tests of the season and don't have a needle-moving opponent for another month. Red Raiders should get comfortable at this spot in the rankings.

13. Baylor

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Long Island

What to know: The defense "looked" better against a Utah offense that hasn't exactly been great without Cam Rising. One word sums up the offense: yikes.

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Pittsburgh

What to know: Beat Pittsburgh and we can talk about maybe moving the Mountaineers off the bottom spot here. Duquesne isn't going to get you there.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Can anybody catch Texas, Kansas State & Oklahoma?