Big 12 football power rankings after Week 12
The Big 12 football standings have been chaotic this season.
However, four teams have emerged as legitimate conference title contenders over the last few weeks. Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas State each have a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game in December.
The final week of the regular season could go a variety of ways. The most likely scenario is for Texas and Oklahoma State to reach the championship game. If the Longhorns defeat Texas Tech and the Cowboys defeat BYU to close out the season, the two programs will meet in Arlington.
If either Texas or Oklahoma State lose this week, things could get messy.
Here’s a look at the current Big 12 football standings after Week 12.
Cincinnati
Conference record: 1-7
Overall record: 3-8
Up next: vs. Kansas
UCF
Conference record: 2-6
Overall record: 5-6
Up next: vs. Houston
Houston
Conference record: 2-6
Overall record: 4-7
Up next: at UCF
Baylor
Conference record: 2-6
Overall record: 3-8
Up next: vs. West Virginia
BYU
Conference record: 2-6
Overall record: 5-6
Up next: at No. 21 Oklahoma State
TCU
Conference record: 3-5
Overall record: 5-6
Up next: at No. 13 Oklahoma
Kansas
Conference record: 4-4
Overall record: 7-4
Up next: at Cincinnati
Texas Tech
Conference record: 5-3
Overall record: 6-5
Up next: at No. 7 Texas
Iowa State
Conference record: 5-3
Overall record: 6-5
Up next: at No. 19 Kansas State
West Virginia
Conference record: 5-3
Overall record: 7-4
Up next: at Baylor
Kansas State
Conference record: 6-2
Overall record: 8-3
Up next: vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma
Conference record: 6-2
Overall record: 9-2
Up next: vs. TCU
Oklahoma State
Conference record: 6-2
Overall record: 9-2
Up next: vs. BYU
Texas
Conference record: 7-1
Overall record: 10-1
Up next: vs. Texas Tech