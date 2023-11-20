Big 12 football power rankings after Week 12

The Big 12 football standings have been chaotic this season.

However, four teams have emerged as legitimate conference title contenders over the last few weeks. Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas State each have a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game in December.

The final week of the regular season could go a variety of ways. The most likely scenario is for Texas and Oklahoma State to reach the championship game. If the Longhorns defeat Texas Tech and the Cowboys defeat BYU to close out the season, the two programs will meet in Arlington.

If either Texas or Oklahoma State lose this week, things could get messy.

Here’s a look at the current Big 12 football standings after Week 12.

Cincinnati

Conference record: 1-7

Overall record: 3-8

Up next: vs. Kansas

UCF

Conference record: 2-6

Overall record: 5-6

Up next: vs. Houston

Houston

Conference record: 2-6

Overall record: 4-7

Up next: at UCF

Baylor

Conference record: 2-6

Overall record: 3-8

Up next: vs. West Virginia

BYU

Conference record: 2-6

Overall record: 5-6

Up next: at No. 21 Oklahoma State

Conference record: 3-5

Overall record: 5-6

Up next: at No. 13 Oklahoma

Kansas

Conference record: 4-4

Overall record: 7-4

Up next: at Cincinnati

Texas Tech

Conference record: 5-3

Overall record: 6-5

Up next: at No. 7 Texas

Iowa State

Conference record: 5-3

Overall record: 6-5

Up next: at No. 19 Kansas State

West Virginia

Conference record: 5-3

Overall record: 7-4

Up next: at Baylor

Kansas State

Conference record: 6-2

Overall record: 8-3

Up next: vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma

Conference record: 6-2

Overall record: 9-2

Up next: vs. TCU

Oklahoma State

Conference record: 6-2

Overall record: 9-2

Up next: vs. BYU

Texas

Conference record: 7-1

Overall record: 10-1

Up next: vs. Texas Tech

