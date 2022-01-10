Big 12 Football: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Mario Williams trending towards USC

Texas, along with every other Big 12 team, likely won’t have to worry about the talented duo of Caleb Williams and Mario Williams next season.

Shortly after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley abruptly departed for USC, there was a mass exodus of recruits and current players that decided to enter the transfer portal or open their recruitment.

The biggest of which came when freshman phenom and five-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. While he mentioned returning to the Sooners was still a possibility, it didn’t seem likely.

One day after Williams’ announcement, one of Oklahoma’s top pass catchers decided to enter the transfer portal. Former four-star wide receiver Mario Williams is now looking for a new home, and it seems that he wants to continue playing with Caleb.

The Oklahoma duo was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, sparking rumors of a potential USC transfer. Could Riley persuade two of his top players from Norman to join him in California?

While there’s no 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Caleb at this time, Mario has received two predictions in favor of USC. Nick Harris of Horns247 and Chris Hummer of 247Sports each inserted a transfer prediction to USC for Mario on Jan. 10.

If the duo is truly a package deal, it seems that Riley is in great position to land both Caleb and Mario in the near future.

It has to be a sigh of relief for every other Big 12 program that will not have to face them each year.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.