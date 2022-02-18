Big 12 football’s nonconference matchups for the 2022 season

The 2022 nonconference schedule in the Big 12 is full of renewed rivalries and early looks into the future of college football. Like Oklahoma did in 2021 with Nebraska, several teams will have pre-realignment matchups with former conference rivals.

West Virginia will take on Pitt for the first time since 2011. Kansas State and Missouri will go head to head for the first time since the Tigers left for the SEC.

Kansas and Texas Tech will take on future Big 12 foe Houston.

Texas gets to host their future conference mate, Alabama, in Austin for the first time since 1922 according to Winsipedia. While the game won’t likely go the Longhorns way, Austin is going to be an incredible atmosphere hosting one of the top teams in the nation.

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3 : Louisiana Tech at Baylor

Sept. 10 : Baylor at BYU

Sept. 17: Texas State at Baylor

Baylor’s early-season matchup at BYU will go a long way to inserting them into the national conversation. Games against Louisiana Tech and Texas State likely won’t move the needle much. For the Bears to position themselves for the College Football Playoff, they need to pick up a win on the road against a future Big 12 conference mate.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) tries to break a tackle by Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown (6) during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 37-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sept. 3: Southeast Missouri at Iowa State

Sept. 10: Iowa State at Iowa

Sept. 17: Ohio at Iowa State

Iowa State vs. Iowa is the nonconference matchup for the Cyclones every year. They’re the little brother in Iowa and haven’t found a way to overcome the Hawkeyes more consistently.

Iowa currently holds a 46-22 record over the Cyclones, including wins in six straight.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Sept. 17: Kansas at Houston

Sept. 24: Duke at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks were playing well against the ACC’s worst team, the Duke Blue Devils before the Jayhawks folded in the second half and dropped another in a long line of losses.

Kansas played better in 2021 under Lance Leipold and will have a chance to start the season with a winning record through nonconference play if they can build off of an improved 2021 team.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: South Dakota at Kansas State

Sept. 10: Missouri at Kansas State

Sept. 17: Tulane at Kansas State

After opening with South Dakota, Kansas State takes on border rival Missouri in a renewal of their former Big 12 rivalry. The two teams have played 97 times, including every season from 1927 to 2011.

This rivalry may not be considered one of the greatest in college football, but it was a traditional matchup for the two schools. Missouri holds a significant edge in the matchup and a record of 60-32-5. The Wildcats won the last matchup back in 2011.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops (12) runs beside Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt (5) after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Oklahoma won 23-16. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Sept. 3: UTEP at Oklahoma

Sept. 10: Kent State at Oklahoma

Sept. 17: Oklahoma at Nebraska

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will pick up where they left off in OU’s 23-16 win in last season’s matchup. Who knows when the two sides will meet again after this year, so you know that Lincoln, NE will be fired up for this historical rivalry.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Sept. 10: Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Sept. 17: UAPB at Oklahoma State

Not much to see here as the Cowboys’ only power-five opponent is one in shambles in Arizona State. This should be a 3-0 start to the season for Oklahoma State.

TCU Horned Frogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: TCU at Colorado

Sept. 10: Tarleton State at TCU

Sept. 24: TCU at SMU

TCU’s matchup with Colorado to start the season is a nice test for the start of the Sonny Dykes era. On one hand, TCU will be tested heading into Big 12 play. On the other hand, they could be 1-2 coming out of the nonconference schedule.

Texas Longhorns

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on the sideline during the second quarter of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: UL Monroe at Texas

Sept. 10: Alabama at Texas

Sept. 17: UTSA at Texas

Texas’ 5-7 2021 season wasn’t the way anyone envisioned the beginning of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin. With Quinn Ewers in the fold for year two, there’s optimism that the Longhorns can turn it around in 2022.

A week two matchup with Alabama will be a candidate for College Gameday and provide a preview of what a future SEC matchup will look like between the two schools.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Donovan Smith #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs the ball against defensive end Zach Petersen #55 of the the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the college football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Sept. 3: Murray State at Texas Tech

Sept. 10: Houston at Texas Tech

Sept. 17: Texas Tech at NC State

Murray State doesn’t do much to move the needle but games against Houston and NC State are quite intriguing. It’s a new day in Lubbock with Joey McGuire taking the helm, but are the Red Raiders ready to take a step in 2022? We’ll find out rather quickly in nonconference play.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 3: West Virginia at Pitt

Sept. 17: Towson at West Virginia

Sept. 24: West Virginia at Virginia Tech

West Virginia returns to their Big East roots with a week one matchup against Pitt. The two sides have a 104 game history dating back to 1901. Two weeks later, they get another former Big East foe in Virginia Tech.

