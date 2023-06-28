Big 12 football media days are around the corner. Here are the players set to attend.
The player representatives for next month's Big 12 Football Media Days were announced Wednesday.
The event will be held July 12-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma State will go the first day, represented by cornerback Korie Black, linebacker Collin Oliver, wide receiver Brennan Presley and offensive lineman Preston Wilson.
The Cowboys will be joined on day one by Baylor, Brigham Young, Houston, TCU and Texas.
OU's contingent will include quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, wide receiver Drake Stoops and linebacker Danny Stutsman.
The Sooners will be joined by Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and West Virginia on July 13.
Each team will also be represented by their head coach.
Here's a full list of attendees by school:
Baylor
WR Josh Cameron
TE Drake Dabney
DL TJ Franklin
QB Blake Shapen
LB Mike Smith Jr.
BYU
DE Tyler Batty
LB Ben Bywater
WR Kody Epps
P Ryan Rehkow
QB Kedon Slovis
UCF
WR Javon Baker
DT Ricky Barber
DE Josh Celiscar
OL Lokahi Pauole
QB John Rhys Plumlee
Cincinnati
DL Jowon Briggs
DL Dontay Corleone
QB Emory Jones
DB Deshawn Pace
Houston
DL Nelson Ceaser
OL Jack Freeman
LB Hasaan Hypolite
OL Patrick Paul
Iowa State
DB Beau Freyler
WR Jaylin Noel
DB T.J. Tampa
LB Gerry Vaughn
Kansas
S Kenny Logan Jr.
LB Rich Miller
RB Devin Neal
Kansas State
OL Cooper Beebe
LB Daniel Green
QB Will Howard
S Kobe Savage
Oklahoma
QB Dillon Gabriel
DL Jonah Laulu
WR Drake Stoops
LB Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma State
CB Korie Black
LB Collin Oliver
WR Brennan Presley
OL Preston Wilson
TCU
OL Brandon Coleman
LB Jamoi Hodge
CB Josh Newton
TE Jared Wiley
Texas
DB Jahdae Barron
QB Quinn Ewers
LB Jaylan Ford
WR Jordan Whittington
Texas Tech
DL Tony Bradford Jr.
RB Tahj Brooks
DL Jaylon Hutchings
QB Tyler Shough
West Virginia
DB Aubrey Burks
OL Zach Frazier
LB Lee Kpogba
DL Sean Martin
OL Doug Nester
