Big 12 Football: ESPN predicts the record for each team this season
The Big 12 Conference has many fresh faces this season.
Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech hired new head coaches this offseason, while programs such as Texas, Kansas State and West Virginia brought in new quarterbacks via the transfer portal.
With all the moving parts, the conference title is seemingly up for grabs this year. It’s a safe bet that Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas will fight for the top four spots in the Big 12 rankings, while Kansas State could be a legitimate dark horse.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN recently took a stab at predicting the records for every Power Five conference this season. For the Big 12, he believes Oklahoma will secure another conference title and Texas to finish fourth in the rankings.
Here’s a look at Schlabach’s Big 12 record predictions for this upcoming season.
Kansas: 3-9, 1-8
Texas Tech: 5-7, 3-6
TCU: 7-5, 4-5
West Virginia: 6-6, 4-5
Iowa State: 6-6, 4-5
Kansas State: 7-5, 5-4
Texas: 7-5, 5-4
Oklahoma State: 9-3, 6-3
Baylor: 9-3, 6-3
Oklahoma: 10-2, 7-2
