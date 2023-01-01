How the Big 12 fared in 2022 bowl games

Eight Big 12 Conference teams qualified for bowl games this season. Only Iowa State and West Virginia missed the six-game mark to make the cut.

The league as a whole did not find a ton of success in bowl games this season. The eight Big 12 squads combined for a 2-6 record in bowl matchups, good for the worst winning percentage among the Power Five conferences.

The future Big 12 schools went 2-2 as BYU and Houston came away with wins.

The good news for the Big 12 is the College Football Playoff drought is over. TCU became the first Big 12 team to win a semifinal game with an instant classic over Michigan. The Frogs will square off against No. 1 Georgia in the national title game next Monday night.

The Big 12 was previously 0-4 in CFP semifinal games. All of the losses coming from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here is a look at how each Big 12 team fared in 2022 bowl games.

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas 53, Kansas 52

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Alamo Bowl: Washington 27, Texas 20

Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Fiesta Bowl: TCU 51, Michigan 45

