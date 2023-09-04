Big 12 fans simply can’t handle Pac-12 football success in Week 1

It was very weird to see Big 12 football fans cope with a really bad weekend for their conference. The Big 12 had a fantastic offseason thanks to commissioner Brett Yormark, who ran rings around Pac-12 boss George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 CEO Group. Yormark secured the Big 12’s long-term future with savvy and well-timed deals. The Pac-12 CEO Group, meanwhile, rejected a 2022 ESPN deal which would have kept the conference intact and unified. Kliavkoff, aware of how Larry Scott failed to exercise good leadership in the past, failed to tell the Pac-12 CEOs to get in line and accept the conference-saving deal. He allowed himself to get steamrolled, and in the process, he didn’t lead the conference with toughness or courage in its hour of peril. He allowed the CEOs to take down the conference, which will soon die.

Big 12 fans should be happy that their conference will live while the Pac-12 will not. It’s what they wanted. Big 12 fans should be able to easily shrug off what happened on the field this past weekend. So what if the Pac-12 didn’t lose a game, and the Big 12 suffered several bad losses? The Pac-12 won’t exist next year. Four Pac-12 schools will join the Big 12.

If the Big 12 is bad in football this year while the Pac-12 is great, it shouldn’t matter to Big 12 folks. They have a future, and they will add Pac-12 member institutions. The Pac-12 is dying.

Yet, the Pac-12’s success in Week 1 really seemed to get under the skin of Big 12 fans, who watched their conference stumble on several occasions. Insecurity apparently didn’t end with the offseason realignment skirmishes which dominated the conversation in college sports.

See for yourself how unsettled and restless Big 12 fans were. More specifically, notice how often a Big 12 fan would point out the Pac-12’s long-term failures when the discussion point was only the 2023 season, not the past seven to 10 years:

NOT REACTIONARY AT ALL -- THE PAC-12 WAS ALWAYS EXPECTED TO BE GOOD!

This is quite a reactionary take to 1 week. As if the Big12 hasn’t been better than the Pac12 for a decade. https://t.co/n57eNqhKOo — Dugs (@yuggsy) September 3, 2023

OKAY, SOME FOLKS AGREED WITH US

WE WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT THE PAST DECADE, ONLY ABOUT 2023 AND WEEK 1

Big 12 had a bad day on the field. PAC 12 had a bad decade. Calm down with on the field stuff. — Gutch Boring (@William_Wildcat) September 3, 2023

AGAIN: WHO IS TALKING ABOUT THE PAST 7 YEARS? WE'RE TALKING ABOUT 2023

It’s not like the P12 has been just hammering away on the field the past 5-7 years. It’s week 1. Take it easy…. — Z (@ZabelKarl) September 4, 2023

WE ARE TALKING ABOUT 2023, BIG 12 FANS -- DID WE SAY THIS REFERRED TO A SEVERAL-YEAR PERIOD?

"Embarrassing on the field?" I'm sorry, but how many times in the CFP era has the Pac-12 put a team in the field compared to the Big 12? Same period: how many times has Pac-12 had a Final Four team? National champ? Cuz Big 12's had more than a few. — Eff You Yankee Blue Jeans (@PoorWorkHabits) September 4, 2023

2016, NOT 2017 -- AND AGAIN, WHY ARE YOU DEFLECTING FROM THE SUBJECT, WHICH IS 2023?

PAC-12 hasn’t made the cfb since 2017 — Nick Crowton (@Nickcrowton) September 3, 2023

ACTUALLY 7 YEARS AND NOT HALF A DECADE, BUT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT 2023

Pac12 hasn't been to the playoffs in half a decade…one decent season doesn't make a conference special — Andrew Tucker (@AndrewCTucker) September 3, 2023

IT IS SAD, YES

DID YOU READ ANYTHING ABOUT 2023 PAC-12 FOOTBALL IN THE OFFSEASON?

Easy now. It’s been one week. The pac has been the worst p5 conference for many years. Let the season play out a little. — Turd Ferguson (@theactualturd) September 3, 2023

TRUE

The PAC-12 is dead because of money. They were never going to be the SEC or Big 10. Those two conferences are taking the money makers and that’s it. Unfortunately winning isn’t everything. It’s now freed — Josh Parker (@therealjparker) September 3, 2023

IT IS RELEVANT THIS YEAR, WHICH IS WHAT WE ARE DISCUSSING

Acting like the pac 12 has been relevant at all — Brayden Horton (@RB_SMU) September 3, 2023

THIS IS NOT WHAT WE ARE DISCUSSING -- WE'RE DISCUSSING THE 2023 SEASON

Embarrasing on the field yet we not only have much higher viewership than the Pac, but also we have a higher win rate versus each other on the field. Hmm. — Battery Cat 🌾🌾 (@N3utronCat) September 4, 2023

ANOTHER BIG 12 FAN WANTS TO CHANGE THE SUBJECT AND NOT DISCUSS 2023

And two of those teams are about to be in the Big XII. Pretty bold of you talk all that shit after how bad the PAC has been for years now. We had a team play in the national title game last year. You all haven't had a CFP representative since 2016. — GoPokes1992 (@GoPokes1992) September 4, 2023

ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL TALK

Nonsense. Two things killed the conference. SC’s greed and delusional sense of itself and Fox’s willingness to feed it. An intact Pac 12 would have gotten a deal that would work. — Bob Freitas (@bobfreitas01) September 4, 2023

ANOTHER BIG 12 FAN WANTS TO TALK ABOUT 5-7 YEARS, NOT 2023

It’s a convenient year for the Big 12 to struggle given this story line, but the Big-12 has been consistently superior to the PAC-12 on field for a long time. The PAC-12 collectively has had a losing record in out of conference P5 play for 5 of the last 6 seasons. — Nathan Carlson (@nathancarlson63) September 4, 2023

CAN WE TALK ABOUT 2023, SINCE THAT IS WHAT WE ARE REFERRING TO?

Same conference who hasn’t made the playoffs in 6 years? The conference is such a failure. — Lago (@oceanntide) September 3, 2023

ANOTHER BIG 12 FAN WANTS TO TALK ABOUT THE PAST, NOT THE PRESENT

Pac on second year of a fantastic 2 year run. Acting like they mattered in football for last few decades. Gets old quickly — DRG (@itsDRG10) September 3, 2023

ANYONE SENSE A TREND HERE FROM BIG 12 FANS?

The season is 13 games. Let’s not overreact much based on one game. The PAC-12 hasn’t been to the CFP in years. https://t.co/vpaiEdqtL8 — Kramer (@KramerHolle) September 3, 2023

MORE OF THE SAME

Big12 won a CFP game last year. Pac 12 hasn’t played in the CFP since 2017. USC hasn’t come close. New big12 is 1-2 in the CFP, same as the Pac12. Log off. — Alex Apyan (@AeroApe51) September 3, 2023

IT JUST WON'T END

🤣 The Big 12 has one week where a couple teams looked bad and they’re “embarrassing on the field”. Did you see the PAC 12 on the field for the better part of the last decade? https://t.co/dKCTWJTh4h — Matt DuMont (@Matt_DuMont_) September 3, 2023

