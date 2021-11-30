Big 12 fans roast OU president for ‘more notice’ comment about Lincoln Riley departure

Big 12 fans were stunned when reports surfaced in July that Oklahoma and Texas planned to leave the conference for the SEC. Just days later, the schools made it official.

While the Sooners and Longhorns won’t leave for the SEC until 2025, their plans first became public in a Houston Chronicle story. Less than a week later, the schools informed the Big 12 they would sever ties.

The speed with which Texas and Oklahoma dumped the Big 12 hasn’t been forgotten by fans. That was especially true Monday when coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for a job with Southern California, and Oklahoma president Joe Harroz said, “we would’ve liked more notice.”

Even though the Sooners’ plan to leave the Big 12 and Riley bolting for USC are not a perfect comparison, some fans and media members saw hypocrisy in Harroz’s statement.

Here is a sample of what was said on Twitter.

The hypocrisy here is great — Jeremy (@jeremy____22) November 29, 2021

The amount of irony could stun a team of cattle https://t.co/87CboIob9r — Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) November 29, 2021

OU stiffed the conference behind our backs. Riley did the same to Sooners. What comes around, goes around. Throwing rocks in your glass house. So, well deserved. — The WVU Mountaineer (@BleedWVU) November 30, 2021

Indeed. The Big 12 found out OU and Texas were leaving through an article in the Houston Chronicle, right? — Mike Zavoluk (@mzavoluk) November 29, 2021

You know who else “would’ve liked more notice,” Joe Harroz? The Big 12! https://t.co/xA8JLtUmfY — (trying to be) Thankful Mario |#BLM (@Fan_of_DET_313) November 29, 2021

They reap what they sow! https://t.co/Gg35zFAwqV — Jim Horton (@jimbohorton) November 30, 2021

The Big 12 probably would've liked more notice as well... pic.twitter.com/YMFlVIr6z5 — WG (@NvictusManeo) November 29, 2021