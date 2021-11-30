Big 12 fans roast OU president for ‘more notice’ comment about Lincoln Riley departure

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
In this article:
Big 12 fans were stunned when reports surfaced in July that Oklahoma and Texas planned to leave the conference for the SEC. Just days later, the schools made it official.

While the Sooners and Longhorns won’t leave for the SEC until 2025, their plans first became public in a Houston Chronicle story. Less than a week later, the schools informed the Big 12 they would sever ties.

The speed with which Texas and Oklahoma dumped the Big 12 hasn’t been forgotten by fans. That was especially true Monday when coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for a job with Southern California, and Oklahoma president Joe Harroz said, “we would’ve liked more notice.”

Even though the Sooners’ plan to leave the Big 12 and Riley bolting for USC are not a perfect comparison, some fans and media members saw hypocrisy in Harroz’s statement.

Here is a sample of what was said on Twitter.

