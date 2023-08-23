Big 12 expansion rankings: 12 teams that could join conference in further realignment

The Big 12 is set to have 16 teams in 2024. But why stop at 16? We ranked 12 potential expansion candidate for the conference after the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.

The Big 12 is currently set to have 16 teams in 2024 with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado and the departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

While Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently said that the conference has no plans to bring in additional members right now, those plans could obviously change in a hurry, as evidenced by the Pac-12 additions to the Big 12.

Which schools would make the most sense for the Big 12 if it did in fact decide to expand to 18 or more teams?

There are some very intriguing options as the next college conference expansion candidates for the Big 12.

We rank the Top 12 potential expansion candidates for the Big 12 in possible further expansion for the conference, from No. 12 to No. 1.

Could the conference add any of these schools sometime soon?

Which school(s) do you think would be the best fit in the Big 12?

12. California

Sorry, Cal fans, but the Golden Bears just don't make much sense for the Big 12. The school's lack of commitment to athletics just doesn't seem to fit the Big 12 mindset. Cal's only hope for the Big 12 would be if the conference decided to add all four Pac-12 leftovers, but including Cal just doesn't make much sense.

11. Boise State

The Broncos have a history of success on the football field and have shown sparks in some other sports. That Boise market just doesn't do much for TV revenue, however, and although we'd love to see the blue turf more often, it would be a long road trip for several current Big 12 institutions.

10. UNLV

UNLV, seriously? The athletic program doesn't really move the needle, but the location of the school does. Las Vegas isn't that far from Arizona, Utah and Colorado and would instantly be a great host for conference tournaments and championship games. But, the conference could hold those games in Vegas, anyway.

9. Fresno State

Fresno State was long rumored to be a Pac-12 expansion candidate. Would the Bulldogs fit in the Big 12? It would give the conference a California school and perhaps increase the presence of conference teams in that fertile recruiting state. But, it is far away. Perhaps the Bulldogs' best bet would be coming along with other California schools, if the conference decided to add several teams.

8. Stanford

Yes, the football program has struggled as of late, but it does have a history of success. The school also has dominant programs in several Olympic sports, but those don't pay the bills. The addition of Stanford would instantly boost the conference's academic profile.

Would Stanford make sense in the Big 12? The school's athletic program does have a history of success.

7. SMU

The Mustangs could actually make a lot of sense, giving the Big 12 another team in Texas with Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston and strengthening the conference's foothold in that state. But does the conference really need SMU?

6. Memphis

Adding the Tigers would give the Big 12 a presence right in the middle of SEC country and the school's basketball and football success wouldn't hurt the conference, either. It just feels like this school would be a good fit in the current lineup of the Big 12.

5. UConn

A controversial inclusion, perhaps? Yes, UConn is a long way away from most Big 12 schools, but the basketball programs are top-notch and would instantly elevate an already strong conference in men's and women's basketball. We're just not sure about taking all of the other sports as well.

4. Gonzaga

Much like UConn, it would be ideal for the Big 12 to add the Bulldogs in men's basketball only. That would be a huge plus for the conference, but would it outweigh the negatives, such as travel all the way up to Washington? Maybe if the conference added Washington State, as well?

San Diego State is in the Mountain West, but would be a great addition to the Big 12 in conference expansion.

3. San Diego State

The potential buyout to the Mountain West is large right now, but it goes down eventually, making the Aztecs a very intriguing potential expansion candidate. We're pretty sure the conference wouldn't mind having a foot in that Southern California market, and its men's basketball and football programs aren't too shabby.

2. Washington State

Are we too high on the Cougars? Probably. Would the Big 12 consider taking Washington State alone? Probably not. But the school would be a great fit as a travel partner with Oregon State, should the conference want the Beavers. And we feel for the way Washington State was left behind in earlier Big 12 and Big Ten expansion.

1. Oregon State

The Beavers just seem to make sense for the Big 12. Yes, Oregon is a ways away from other Big 12 schools, but we still think it would be a good fit in the conference, especially with the current trajectory of the football program. And Oregon State would definitely be happy to be in the Big 12 if given the chance.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 expansion rankings, candidates, targets to join conference next