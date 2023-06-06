Big 12 expansion odds: Pac-12's Colorado, Arizona favored to be next schools in conference

College conference expansion and realignment chatter continues to be a hot topic, especially among Pac-12 schools.

Some odds from bookies.com could throw some fire on the flames of speculation surrounding the conference.

The site has released its next Big 12 expansion team odds and the Colorado Buffaloes are at +250 to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 (28.6% implied probability).

The Arizona Wildcats are second on the list at +400 (20%).

Speculation has been swirling around Colorado and Arizona's conference affiliation in recent days. Could the two schools leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12?

They are at least the favorites, in these odds and in a lot of online chatter.

Adam Thompson wrote of the Buffaloes: "The Pac-12 appears most ripe for the picking. Colorado reportedly has already has “substantive” talks about rejoining its old conference. The football team won just one game last year but hired Deion Sanders this offseason and has been making headlines ever since."

Could some Pac-12 teams leave the conference for the Big 12? One site has released odds.

More Big 12 expansion odds

Interestingly, some schools not from the Pac-12 follow Colorado and Arizona in the odds to become the Big 12's next team.

Memphis is given +650 odds, according to bookies.com (13.3%) and San Diego State is at +750 (11.8%). UConn is at +850 (10.5%) and Louisville is at +1000 (9.1%).

Of San Diego State's Big 12 candidacy, Thompson writes: "San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker confirmed this spring that the Mountain West school will eventually join either the Pac-12 or Big 12. Which one, and when, is to be determined, but the university is in a major market and has been ultra-competitive in both football and men’s basketball."

What about Arizona State, other Pac-12 schools?

Bookies.com has Arizona State at +1200 in its odds to be the Big 12's next team, with Utah also at +1200 (7.7%).

The site has "The Field" at +800 (11.1%), and that includes Pac-12 schools Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California.

Thompson wrote this of Arizona and Arizona State's potential to move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12: "Arizona and Arizona State have also been mentioned frequently. While their history in the Pac-12 dwarfs that of the Buffaloes and Utes, the two southernmost conference members may look for greener pastures if the Pac-12 writing is on the way. Arizona, especially, has been linked to an exodus."

Will any of these schools bolt for the Big 12 soon?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 Conference expansion odds favor Pac-12's Colorado, Arizona