Big 12 expansion coming, Pac-12 needs wins, Cy-Hawk breakdown

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde have the latest news coming out of Big 12 country as Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati are set to join the league. How crucial is the move for the new additions and the conference is as a whole? Could we see even more teams added from a pool of Memphis, USF and others?

After a rough opening weekend, the Pac-12 faces another slate of big matchups. Can the Pac-12 North grind out much-needed victories as a new TV deal is on the horizon? The guys also break down the massive Iowa at Iowa State matchup before listing their favorite lines in the "Hurray for Ames" hit song...

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts