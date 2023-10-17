Big 12 in discussions to extend basketball championships in Kansas City through 2031

KANSAS CITY — The Big 12 Conference is in discussions on extending its basketball championships stay in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center through 2031, commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday.

Yormark, speaking at the league’s media days for basketball, referred to Kansas City as a great home for the tournaments. This past March, he was able to experience his first Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball championships in Kansas City.

And he noted he was blown away by the fan support the city showcased.

“While nothing is definitive at this point, we are excited by the prospect of calling Kansas City home for years to come,” Yormark said. “We hope to finalize this by the start of the basketball championships next spring. We are committed to the Kansas City community and continue to further integrate ourselves. This week, in fact, we will be hosting various business leaders for a luncheon tomorrow.”

Yormark added that the 2023 men’s basketball tournament finished with the highest ticket sales in conference history. He added the women’s tournament enjoyed a year-over-year increase in ticket revenue of 20%. Ticket sales for both tournaments this season, which will be played at the T-Mobile Center, go on sale Nov. 10.

When Yormark was asked what he likes best about Kansas City, he said he loves the people. Last year at his first conference media days for basketball, he described how warm and passionate people he met were in Kansas City. He also praised the restaurant scene and greater sports community.

“I’ve just never been a part of a better environment,” said Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, who agrees with the move that'll now have the women's basketball tournament inside the T-Mobile Center as well. “I think our men’s tournament here has long been regarded as, by far, the best in the country. And I think that that’s something that we can try to build and build upon and create that same type of vibe.”

