Big 12 debut for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball against powerful BYU Cougars

Saturday night in Provo, Utah, 189 days after officially joining the Big 12, University of Cincinnati Bearcat men's basketball plays their league opener at BYU.

It's no small challenge as the Cougars are 12-1 with an NCAA NET ranking that trails only No. 1 Houston, also a future Big 12 opponent.

The Cougars' lone loss came against their nearby rivals Utah in Salt Lake City 73-69 on Dec. 9. They have not lost on their home court all season (10-0) and Pope is 62-10 in the Marriott Center.

BYU sits just seven wins away from last year's mark of 19.

UC will travel long distance (1,648 miles) to try to stop their long-distance shooting. BYU leads the nation in made 3-pointers (12.8 per game).

"They shoot it at every position," Miller said. "Their ball movement is phenomenal. They're great in transition. It seems like at least once, sometimes twice a half, they just go on a massive run."

3 keys for the Bearcats to start Big 12 play with a W

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dunks as Evansville Purple Aces forward Yacine Toumi (10) avoids him in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Evansville Purple Aces at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

1. Hope there was holiday healing

Everyone needs to shape up to start the new year, particularly a Division I basketball team about to start a string of games in arguably the best basketball conference. Aziz Bandaogo has not played the last three games since straining his back early in the Dayton loss. While he still pulled a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, he just recently returned to the practice floor.

"Aziz has been working back in," Miller said. "I wouldn't say he's 100%. He's been working back in this week. That's a good sign moving forward."

Bandaogo would be helpful against BYU having played for Utah Valley University last season, a team that took down the Cougars 75-60 in the Marriott Center last season. Bandaogo added 14 points and seven rebounds in that win. Later in March, he had 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Bearcats in the NIT quarterfinals.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) blocks Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

C.J. Fredrick is UC's top 3-point ace at 44% but was still shut down as of Tuesday's practice. Simas Lukošius has stepped in nicely and is UC's second-leading long-distance marksman at 41.5%.

2. Overcome ovations/elevation

BYU packs a healthy crowd and recently drew 18,987 in their win over Wyoming. Before that, Bellarmine drew 14,429 during the holiday break, so the ballgame just might be the Saturday night thing to do in Provo. The Bearcats will likely see their biggest crowd. UC briefly responded in the second half at Xavier's Cintas Center in front of 10,724 but seemed off at Heritage Bank Center in front of 12,547 skewed toward the victorious Dayton Flyers.

"It's all about stepping up to the plate," senior John Newman III said. "Everything has its challenges. It's up to us to find a way to work past that. Every crowd is a different kind of rowdy."

Road games will not be for the faint of heart, particularly two time zones from Cincinnati. Senior Associate AD/Basketball Performance Coach Mike Rehfeldt has Miller's endorsement for keeping the Bearcats prepared.

"With Mike Rehfeldt, you can not worry about strength and conditioning because you know it's being done at the highest possible standard," Miller said. "I don't get involved with it because that's how good I think he is."

3. Hold the Cougars below 70

BYU scored just 69 in their loss to future Big 12 member Utah. They are averaging over 90 per game and paddled Evansville on Dec. 5 by 41 points. UC just beat the Aces by 18 but trailed at halftime. In both of UC's losses, they surrendered over 80 points, allowing Xavier 84 and Dayton 82.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

Tip: Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 p.m. Eastern at Marriott Center (19,000)

TV/Radio: ESPN2/700WLW

Series: BYU leads 2-1

BYU Cougars scouting report

Record: 12-1

Coach: Mark Pope (fifth season, 99-42)

Offense: 90.4 ppg

Defense: 61.5 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Trevin Knell (G, 6'5", 11.8 ppg)

Noah Waterman (F, 6'11", 11.8 ppg)

Aly Khalifa (F, 6'11", 4.6 ppg)

Dallin Hall (G, 6'4", 9.1 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 11-2

Coach: Wes Miller (third season 52-30, 237-165 overall)

Offense: 82.1 ppg

Defense: 65.8 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 13.6 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 11.4 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.3 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 9.2 ppg)

Jamille Reynolds (C, 6'11", 7.3 ppg)

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) shoots as Evansville guard Cameron Haffner (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Players to watch

BYU's top score is 6-foot-7 senior Jaxson Robinson who started 30 games last year but thus far has come off the bench. Robinson averages 16 points per game but recently scored 28 vs. Denver going 8-for-16 from the perimeter. However, in his last two games, he's scored just a total of 12 points and is 0-for-6 outside. Robinson also has played at Arkansas and Texas A&M.

"They have great players, they have old players, skilled players, they have tough players," Miller said. "We have our hands full across the scouting report."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) dunks over Evansville Purple Aces forward Joshua Hughes (11) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Evansville Purple Aces at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

For UC, if Bandaogo is unable to go it will again be Jamille Reynolds who has shown flashes in recent games since gaining his eligibility. At 275 pounds, he had 11 rebounds in 15 minutes vs. Merrimack and 14 points in 20 minutes vs. Stetson. A healthy Lukošius also helped out vs. Evansville when he made 5-of-his-8 triples.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Cincinnati is No. 37, BYU is No. 2

KenPom.com: Cincinnati is No. 40, BYU No. 3.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: No picnic for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball in Big 12 debut vs. BYU