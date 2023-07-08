Big 12 could get rocky for BYU, but the show must go on

BYU students cheer as team members run onto the field as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. There will be plenty of cheering in Provo this fall when the Cougars begin their first season in the Big 12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Watching those four F-35s from Hill Air Force Base approaching LaVell Edwards Stadium as Heather Jackman closed her a cappella rendition of the national anthem turned Saturday’s Stadium of Fire into Xanadu.

The jets arrived right on time. So did the lump in my throat and the accompanying goosebumps. As a connoisseur of flyovers, it was everything I had hoped for — and then things got a little rocky.

The fireworks that greeted the F-35s sent the packed house into a frenzy, but also launched a piece of debris 30 yards in our direction.

Steve Shallenberger, chairman of the America’s Freedom Festival, and I were positioned on the ground, stage left, and moments away from announcing the patriotic tributes. Still staring into the sky, the rock-like substance made a direct hit on the frame of my glasses protecting my right eye and glanced off the forehead.

BYUtv’s Dave McCann and Steve Shallenberger, chairman of the America’s Freedom Festival, stand on the sidelines at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Saturday night in Provo. | Courtesy Tim Johnson

Bewildered and while checking the status on my glasses, I turned to Steve and asked, “Is my face OK? Am I bleeding? I think I just got hit by a big rock?” I thought to myself, ‘Who would come to Stadium of Fire and throw a rock at me?’ Then it dawned on me, it had to be debris from the fireworks.

To add spice to the unsavory moment, as I tried to shake off the mortar attack (exaggeration), the teleprompter lost power and we were left to address the crowd of 45,000 for 10 minutes on a wing and a prayer.

Steve and I smiled, shook our heads in disbelief, and started talking. After all, no matter what happens, the show must go on. Fortunately, power was quickly restored to the prompter and my face stopped throbbing. The priceless moments that followed culminated in emotional standing ovations for the four veterans of World War II.

Journey, skydivers and fireworks carried the night from there.

The next time Edwards Stadium is packed will be Sept. 2 when BYU opens its first season in the Big 12 against Sam Houston. A flyover and fireworks are expected to fill the sky while another frenzied audience will sell out the seats.

Journey won’t be there, but a different kind of journey will be — a much-anticipated trek into the unknown as a Power Five program and there could be a few rocks flying BYU’s way.

After tuneups, but not cakewalks, against Sam Houston and Southern Utah, the Cougars will begin a run of 10 straight P5 opponents — 11 if they qualify for a bowl game. In addition, BYU will integrate at least 20 players they attracted since last season from the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Both challenges are unprecedented in Provo.

Rocks will come in the form of sacks, broken plays, turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities. Getting dinged up in that fashion is just part of the game, but dodging any major blows to the team’s health is paramount.

Nothing was more season-shaping in all 12 years of independence than injuries. Head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff addressed that by adding depth from the portal and initiating a new direction in strength and conditioning.

The quarterback situation is a glaring example. Slovis will begin the season with nearly 10,000 career passing yards and 34 starts against P5 opponents, while his backup, Jake Retzlaff, is straight out of junior college.

If BYU stays healthy, it will have a legitimate chance to finish in the upper half of the conference. If not, the debut season could be a problematic one. The good news for Sitake is everybody is healthy today so when fall camp begins next month, the focus can be on execution, not survival.

That old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” doesn’t apply to BYU. Coming out ahead has nothing to do with name calling and everything to do with those broken bones. The question then becomes, do they have a roster deep enough to withstand a rock or two and keep the show going?

Therein lies the drama for the fall.

As for me and next year’s Stadium of Fire, maybe Slovis will let me borrow his helmet?

Four F-35s from Hill Air Force Base approach LaVell Edwards Stadium during Stadium of Fire festivities in Provo. | Tim Johnson

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.