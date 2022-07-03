How the Big 12 could become a third super conference in expansion

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans announced their departure for the Big Ten conference this week. The news came just one summer after Oklahoma and Texas voiced their plans to head to the SEC as late as the 2025 season.

Since the move, the Big 12 appears to be looking to become a third super conference. Not long after announcing a new conference commissioner, the Big 12 is reportedly looking at adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

While the league would not compare to what the Big Ten and SEC are building, it would present a viable third option to the two powers and include more teams in the future of college football.

The Big 12 has already added teams that could become recruiting strongholds. Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF are based in talent-rich recruiting grounds and have strong support from alumni. A merger between the Big 12 and Pac-12 presents a best-case scenario for teams outside of newly formed super conferences.

