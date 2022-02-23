Big 12 cornerback transfer lists LSU in his final 4

LSU has already overhauled its secondary with players from the transfer portal: Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr., Mekhi Williams-Garner, and Joe Foucha. It seems as though Brian Kelly and his coaching staff aren’t done trying to nab talented defensive backs.

Former West Virginia cornerback, Daryl Porter Jr. announced he was transferring from the Mountaineers in search of a different country road to take him home. Although, none of his options are really close to Denver.

Porter listed the Tigers among his top eight transfer destinations on Monday. LSU will fight for another sought-after defensive back in the transfer portal, this time it will compete against Miami, Florida State and Oregon.

Top 4.. LSU

Miami

FSU

Oregon pic.twitter.com/rYgJN2hA0y — DP 🦅✨ (@darylporterjr) February 21, 2022

Coming out of high school as part of the 2020 recruiting class, Porter was a three-star player. He was the No. 104 cornerback in the class and the No. 155 overall recruit from the state of Florida, per the 247Sports composite. In 13 games at West Virginia in 2021, Porter recorded 46 tackles (one for a loss), six pass breakups and an interception.

