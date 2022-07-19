Big 12 Conference Preview

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

There is a substantial middle class in the Big 12 where there is plenty of yearly shifting of the standings. With Oklahoma bringing in a new staff and some of the more successful programs experiencing turnover, there is opportunity that hasn't been present recently for the mid-tier programs.

Baylor

HC - Dave Aranda (3rd Year)

OC - Jeff Grimes (2nd Year)

DC - Ron Roberts (3rd Year)

2021 Record: 12-2 (8-2 B12) Big 12 Title Game Appearance

Second Order Win Total: 10.6 (-1.4)

Points/Yards Per Game: 31.6 PPG (40th) | 422 YPG (219 Rush/203 Pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 18.3 PPG (10th) | 346 YPG (118 Rush/228 Pass)

2021 SP+ Overall = 15th

2021 SP+ Offense = 41st

2021 SP+ Defense = 13th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 77th

Offensive Returning Production = 37% (124th)

Defensive Returning Production = 62% (70th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8616 (29th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 68th | 8th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8574 (45th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 33rd | 3rd in B12

Schedule Strength: 40th

Two years ago former LSU DC Dave Aranda took over for Matt Rhule and was promptly hit with a pandemic that kept him from holding spring practices. The result was a lackluster 2020 season where the Bears posted a lowly 2-7 record while accruing just 23 points to go with a meager 310 total yards and 90 rushing yards per game. HC Aranda mercifully fired OC Larry Fedora and brought in the architect of BYU’s high powered offense that launched Zach Wilson to the number two overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, OC Jeff Grimes. Their impotent ground game improved drastically, going from 90 rushing yards in 2020 to 219 behind converted linebacker Abram Smith and a power run game that literally doubled their yards per carry output from 2.7-to-5.4. OC Grimes vaulted their overall production from 23.3 PPG (100th) and 310 YPG (118th) in 2020 to 31.6 PPG (40th) and 422 YPG (52nd) in 2021. It’s important to keep in mind that Baylor achieved this improvement with a scheme-limited quarterback in Gerry Bohanon who wilted under pressure, going from a strong 86.9 PFF passing grade when kept clean down to a 42.9 grade when hassled. Similarly Bohanon posted an 86.7 passing grade with play action as opposed to a 60.7 grade without that play calling crutch.

Story continues

This year OC Grimes will have a promising pro-style QB in Blake Shapen in place to lead the way. Shapen posted almost identical play action/non-play action splits in the 70-73 passing grade range during his limited work last season and carved up Oklahoma State’s top-5 overall defense to the tune of 23-for-29, 180 passing yards and a 3-to-0 ratio while hitting his first 17 passes and earning the Big 12 Championship MVP Award. They graduate a pair of NFL hopefuls at running back as the aforementioned Abram Smith and all-purpose weapon Trestan Ebner depart with a similar duo slated to split duties in Taye McWilliams (6’1/211) and Craig “Sqwirl” Williams (5’8/173). McWilliams will likely assume the lead between the tackles role after dazzling in limited action, rushing 17 times for 181 yards, two touchdowns and a gaudy 10.6 yards per carry average. They’ll be running behind a rugged offensive line that returns four starters and 119 career starts while harboring legitimate Joe Moore Award aspirations as Phil Steele’s seventh rated offensive line in the country. LT Connor Galvin and C Jacob Gall both earned First Team All-Big 12 recognition and form the backbone of the highly regarded unit. Their biggest question mark is in the receiving room, as four of the top five are no longer on the roster, with the lone exception being preseason All-Big 12 TE Ben Sims. Last year’s leader and Patriots 2nd rounder Tyquan Thornton moves on along with valuable secondary piece RJ Sneed and steady veteran Drew Estrada. Hal Presley, Monaray Baldwin and incoming four-star freshman Armani Winfield are being counted on to pick up the slack, but this is an amorphous situation where there could be major depth chart shuffling through the year.

The defense is led ostensibly by HC Aranda with Ron Roberts at DC for the third straight season and was one of the top units in the country in 2021. They allowed just 18.3 PPG (10th) while being ranked 13th nationally in defensive SP+ and stifling opponents who averaged just 1.63 points per drive (17th). They return massive former four-star LSU transfer NT Siaki Apu who at 6’4/350 controlled the line of scrimmage and earned First-Team All-Big 12 recognition. He anchored a stout run defense that posted a 35% rushing success rate (8th) while allowing a meager 117 rushing yards (16th) and 3.4 YPC (14th). They return all three starters from a line that closed strong down the stretch, recording just six sacks in the first five games before terrorizing offenses with 38 sacks in their final nine. Their linebacker corps loses First-Team All-Big 12 Terrel Bernard but Baylor does return two-year starting MLB Dillon Doyle and transfer in another four-star LSU recruit in Josh White who should step right in and contribute. HC Aranda will have to account for the loss of three NFL Draft choices, including Big 12 defensive POY Jalen Pitre, from a ball-hawking pass defense that allowed 13 touchdown passes with 19 interceptions. Returning starters CB1 Al Walcott and S Christian Morgan each logged over 500 snaps last season while projected starters Mark Milton and Devin Neal received at least 200 reps in 2021, so there is plenty of experience waiting to take over. Though there is turnover to contend with, CFB guru Phil Steele is bullish on this year’s secondary ranking the Bears as having the top coverage unit in the Big 12.

O/U Wins: 7.5 | +550 to win Big 12

Baylor plays the 40th toughest schedule in the country and has two cupcakes in Albany and Texas State in the non-conference slate while also being a projected two-score underdog against BYU before jumping into their Big 12 slate where six of their nine conference games are expected to have around a field goal spread either way. The Bears are early 10-point dogs in road games against Oklahoma and Texas, teams they defeated by a combined 20 points last season. Though they are hit by talented graduations, HC Dave Aranda stuck around after being offered higher profile positions and now has recruits that his staff has handpicked and molded starting to play meaningful minutes. I like Baylor to eclipse a very reasonable 7.5 wins according to PointsBet.

Iowa State

HC - Matt Campbell (7th year)

OC - Tom Manning (4th year)

DC - Jon Heacock (7th year)

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 in B12)

Second Order Win Total: 8.0 (1.0)

Points/Yards Per Game: 31.3 PPG (43rd) | 425 YPG

Points/Yards Allowed: 20.5 PPG (20th) | 310 YPG

2021 SP+ Overall = 19th

2021 SP+ Offense = 34th

2021 SP+ Defense = 19th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 38th

Offensive Returning Production = 37% (125th)

Defensive Returning Production = 39% (128th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8521 (42nd)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 80th | 9th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8484 (55th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 69th | 9th in B12

Schedule Strength: 34th

In 2021 Iowa State fielded an upperclassman-laden team that benefited from the 2020 “free year exemption” by returning an incredible 20 starters including all 11 members from a 2020 offense that just posted 33 PPG and 5.1 yards per carry. ISU had won four of their five one-score games during the pandemic season en route to a 9-3 season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship game. However last year their close game fortunes turned, as the Cyclones ominously reversed that impressive record by losing four out of their five, one-score, Big 12 games which shuttered ISU’s hopes for a return trip to the B12 Championship. HC Matt Campbell enters his 7th season facing a much different landscape than 2021 as many of his key contributors are no longer on campus, with ISU returning just eight starters (5 offense/3 defense) and ranking in the bottom five nationally in returning production on both sides of the ball (Off - 125th/Def - 128th).

Offensively the losses are pretty significant, as multi-year starters Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, Colin Newell and Derek Schweiger move on. The line is experienced as three starters return who have 66 combined starts under their belts, though they had some trouble in the run game as ISU posted a 41% rush success rate (98th), a 21% stuff rate and 58% power success rate (120th) while ranking 111th in rushing efficiency. In fairness they did rank top-10 in marginal rushing explosiveness and big play rate, in addition to producing an exceptional 4.7% sack rate (24th) in pass protection, so the line should be a strength. The line’s impressive pass pro acumen is good news for Sophomore QB Hunter Dekkers (6’3/234), the strong-armed signal caller with prototypical QB size has been groomed to take over for Brock Purdy, who led a conservative passing attack that ranked top-20 nationally in success rate and marginal efficiency, and bottom-20 in passing explosiveness and air-yards per attempt (6.8). Without home-run hitting 2022 NFL Draft RB1 Breece Hall, the Cyclones will lean on a RB tandem of four-star heir-apparent Jirehl Brock and hotshot incoming three-star freshman RB Cartevious Norton. Xavier Hutchinson is the unquestioned leader in the receivers room, having logged over 600 snaps in each of the last two seasons while earning First-Team All-Big 12 status after reeling in 83-of-104 targets for an 80% catch rate, 987 yards and five touchdowns. Colorado transfer Dmitri Stanley will likely occupy a starting WR spot while TE Easton Dean has the unenviable task of replacing Charlie Kolar who is the best tight end in program history. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see their output drop from the 32 PPG/430 YPG ISU has averaged in each of the last three years to around the 27 PPG/400 YPG range given the unit’s inexperience.

Defensively Iowa State has fielded a top-flight unit over the past two years with the D peaking last season thanks to 8 returning starters, allowing just 20.5 PPG and 310 YPG while allowing just 3.6 YPC on the ground. They were able to induce 3-and-outs 37% of the time while ranking in the top-40 in explosive play rate (11%), ISO/PPP and marginal efficiency. ISU was able to consistently penetrate in passing situations and harass quarterbacks with just four rushers, recording a 9% sack rate (15th) despite blitzing just 19% of the time (109th). Edge Will McDonald is fresh off being named a First-Team All-American following his standout campaign with 45 pressures and 11.5 sacks, though he will need to shore up his unsightly 30% missed tackle rate in run support. O’Rien Vance returns to hold the line at MLB after starting eight games last year with HC Matt Campbell intimating that this is the best linebacker corps in his seven years on campus. Honorable Mention All-Big 12 safety Anthony Johnson leads an inexperienced secondary that is starting three underclassmen alongside him. Despite the high talent level of the returnees, Iowa State is still losing their top-4 tacklers from last season and has to fill several holes, though HC Campbell, DC Jon Heacock and their staff have proven to be as capable as any program in the country at developing their recruits.

O/U Wins: 6.5 | +1,100 to win Big 12

The Cyclones take on the nation’s 34th schedule with tune up non-conference tilts against SE Missouri State and Ohio to balance out their annual in-state battle against Iowa, which CFB Winning Edge handicaps with ISU being 1-point slight favorites. They benefit from five home games including winnable contests against Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas State. HC Campbell has produced at least seven regular season wins in each of the last five seasons, winning exactly seven games in two of the last three seasons. While they develop talent as well as any team in the conference, Iowa State has had at least 10 returning starters in every season and are having to replace more players than at any point in his tenure. The line is right on the money, but i’m going Under 6.5 wins due to the extreme turnover.

Kansas

HC - Lance Leipold (2nd year)

OC - Andy Kotelnicki (2nd year)

DC - Brian Borland (2nd year)

2021 Record: 2-10

Second Order Win Total: 1.1 (-0.9)

Points/Yards Per Game: 20.8 PPG | 324 YPG

Points/Yards Allowed: 42.2 PPG | 487 YPG

2021 SP+ Overall = 123rd

2021 SP+ Offense = 103rd

2021 SP+ Defense = 126th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 113th

Offensive Returning Production = 81% (18th)

Defensive Returning Production = 82% (10th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8338 (77th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 109th | 10th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8404 (68th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 67th | 7th in B12

Schedule Strength: 25th

Following the 2021 spring practice sessions, Kansas hired University of Buffalo HC Lance Leipold in the wake of the humiliating tenure of former HC Les Miles who was unceremoniously fired three weeks prior to Leipold’s April 30, 2021 hiring date. After a decade and a half of futility, Kansas looks to have finally made an actually laudable head coaching decision, as Leipold’s record as a coach has been unassailable at every level he has coached. He cut his teeth as an assistant for Nebraska before taking the head coaching reins at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he proceeded to absolutely dominate the entire Division III landscape from 2007-2014, winning FIVE national championships and a runner-up in seven seasons. Following his HOF-worthy stint there, he accepted the Buffalo job and brought in his UWW staff led by OC Andy Kotelnicki and DC Brian Borland. After bottoming out at 2-10 in 2016, Leipold’s recruits started to become upperclassmen and the Bulls went on a three-year run where they went 24-10 with two MAC title game appearances. Buffalo scored a gaudy 43.4 PPG while allowing 22 PPG and 360 YPG against a MAC-only schedule in 2020 before heading to Kansas, bringing most of his staff with him including his two coordinators who have been with him for over a decade now. Finally, the Jayhawks targeted a proven coach who is ascending in his profession as opposed to tired retreads clamoring for one last P5 payday before becoming AARP members.

Regarding HC Leipold’s first season, it’s important to recognize the herculean Year Zero task at hand, taking over the definitively worst Power 5 program of the last decade after The Mad Hatter Les Miles, rumored to be in the throes of dementia, cratered the program with Leipold taking over after spring practice and the 2021 recruiting cycle was complete. This is a tear-down scenario that no coach on any level wants to walk into. The 2-10 record was predictable, with the Jayhawks getting destroyed by their first 5 FBS opponents before playing an impressive first-half against Oklahoma, stifling Caleb Williams and legitimately outplaying the Sooners before OU pulled it together and boat raced them in the second half. However Kansas really started to come together in the last three games when redshirt freshman QB Jalon Daniels (who is the best J. Daniels in FBS this year, according to my former colleague and vocal KU alum Thor Nystrom.) mercifully wrested starting duties from British comedy legend Rowan Atkinson’s alter-ego, Jason “Mr.” Bean. Over that 3-game span Daniels completed 70% of his passes for 706 yards and a 6-to-3 ratio while also rushing for 91 yards and three scores on the ground. He led Kansas to a thrilling 57-56 upset of a far more talented Texas team while scoring 28 points in each of their last two contests despite losing close, one-score games against TCU and West Virginia. After an understandably rocky beginning, HC Leipold and his staff made demonstrable progress down the stretch and will have the benefit of a full offseason heading into 2022.

The benefit of the wholesale changeover is that KU enters 2022 as one of the most experienced teams in the nation, ranking 6th overall and retaining 81.5% of their production from the previous campaign. Their offensive line returns four linemen that have started 89 games and moves in AmAJ Reed-Adams to RG who is expected to be an instant upgrade over Malik Clark who rated the lowest of all Kansas’ linemen with a 51.5 offensive grade last year from PFF. LT Earl Bostick was an Honorable Mention All Big-12 performer and anchors this unit that improved from allowing 47 sacks in nine contests during the shortened 2020 season to just 16 in 12 games last year, with six coming against Coastal Carolina in Week 2. Their 5% sack rate was nothing to laugh at either, ranking 31st nationally. The aforementioned Jalon Daniels is the locked-in starting QB while breakout HM Big-12 freshman RB Devin Neal is expected to share carries with Minnesota transfer Ky Thomas in what should be a credible rushing tandem. Leading receiver Kwame Lassiter departs but the next eight players on the reception chart return from a passing attack that was rated 50th in passing explosiveness and should be much more competent this season with Daniels starting full-time.

Defensively there is nowhere to go but up, as they ranked 126th in SP+ while getting annihilated up front, allowing an unsightly 56% rushing success rate while ranking second-to-last in points allowed per scoring opportunity (3.6) and yards per possession (41.5). Realizing there needs to be improvement, HC Leipold brought in transfers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue, Louisiana and EMU to help address some of the deficiencies. The good news is eight starters return to form a defensive unit that is rated 67th nationally and 7th in the Big-12 according to CFB Winning Edge, which would be a drastic improvement over last season. Ideally the impact transfers assert themselves and are able to raise the level of defensive play for the unit. KU wasn’t able to address the interior line problems through the portal, however the linebacker group should go from a unit that suffered major attrition to a sturdy, deep group. Their secondary is projected to be the strength of the defense and brings in three experienced transfers while returning three starters including All Big-12 safety Kenny Logan Jr. Phil Steele’s computer model has them allowing 35 PPG this year, which isn’t great but it’s a full touchdown better than 2021.

O/U Wins: 2.5 | + 25,000 to win Big 12

The Jayhawks face the 25th ranked schedule in the country and play Tennessee Tech, Duke and Houston in non-conference play. Duke is breaking in a new coaching staff, so Kansas is projected as 5 point favorites and has a great shot at beating another of the Power Five cellar dwellers. Beyond those two games, Kansas is expected to be at least touchdown underdogs in every one of their Big-12 showdowns, with the lowest projected spread being seven points to a rebuilding Iowa State in Week 5. It’s going to take time. In the meantime KU ranks 21st nationally in 247Sports transfer rating for the 2022 cycle, and will have to mine the portal feverishly until HC Leipold’s recruits blossom. Still, while they are undoubtedly 2+ years away from bowl contention, I think Kansas beating Duke and pulling off an upset from one of TCU/ISU/WVU to achieve a 3-win season is a realistic enough scenario to make Kansas a razor-thin Over 2.5 play for me.

Kansas State

HC - Chris Klieman (4th year)

OC - Colin Klein (1st)

DC - Joe Klanderman (3rd)

2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 in B12)

Second Order Win Total: 9.12 (1.12)

Points/Yards Per Game: 27.5 PPG (40th) | 362 YPG

Points/Yards Allowed: 21.0 PPG (23rd) | 345 YPG

2021 SP+ Overall = 21st

2021 SP+ Offense = 37th

2021 SP+ Defense = 16th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 70th

Offensive Returning Production = 66% (61st)

Defensive Returning Production = 50% (110th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8455 (65th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 48th | 5th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8355 (64th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 68th | 8th in B12

Schedule Strength: 48th

Program legend Bill Snyder had Kansas State outplaying their talent level for over two decades, so when he retired after the 2018 campaign, the hiring of North Dakota Head Coach Chris Klieman made the transition seamless. Klieman won four FCS championships in his five seasons at UND and has already proven that he can carry on Snyder’s legacy by posting two, eight-win seasons in just three years. 2021 was a year of streaks for KSU, as they swept their non-conference slate against Stanford/Southern Illinois/Nevada, but then dropped three straight against Oklahoma State/Oklahoma/Iowa State before rallying to win their next four and losing their last two versus Baylor and Texas.

What HC Klieman wants to do is no secret and is a variation of the approach former HC Snyder used himself, which is ground the opposition down with a punishing ground game, bleed the clock and rely on a stout, disciplined defense to get stops. Last year KSU ran just 57 plays per game on offense while embarking on just 10.2 drives per game, with both marks ranked dead last in the nation. However what they lack in volume, the Wildcats make up for with execution by averaging 2.5 points per drive which was the 36th best most efficient in the country. Their bread and butter, the run game, was dominant thanks to diminutive all-purpose weapon Deuce Vaughn, recording a 50% rushing success rate (24th) while ranking 10th overall in marginal efficiency, but also posting the 28th best marginal explosiveness mark along with a 9% big play rate (34th). In short, though KSU plays slow they are both efficient and explosive. Skylar Thompson was a steady hand at QB, but he only threw 12 touchdowns all season and was more of a game manager than game breaker, so Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez could certainly add a spark to the offense, though his 4-17 record in one-score games is a concern. Bookend tackles Cooper Beebe and Christian Duffie return, with Beebe earning all-conference honors (85.4 PFF Overall grade), but the interior of the line is rebuilt and is a concern. Their experienced, senior receivers Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks are as talented and as versatile as any 1-2 receiving duo in team history who also excel in the return game. Though their numbers are restricted to around 400-500 yards per season due to the system in which they play, both of the top wideouts can make plays and get loose when called upon.

In 2020 the Wildcats allowed 32 points and 445 yards per game which was their worst defensive showing since 2015. They switched back to a 3-3-5 last season and promptly shaved 11 points and 100 yards off their per game averages from the previous season while ranking 16th in SP+, a stunning turnaround by any measure. The front-six smothered the run game by holding opponents to just 124 rush YPG on 3.7 YPC while ranking 11th overall in rushing success rate (36%) and 19th with a 21% stuff rate. Seven starters return this year including their top tackler, MLB Daniel Green, and First-Team All-Big 12 DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah who registered 11 sacks last year and propelled KSU to an 8% sack rate (32nd) despite blitzing just 22% of the time (87th). With four of the front-six returning, and 29th overall rated JUCO transfer Will Honas ready to step in at WLB, there is little concern about Kansas State’s ability to stop the run or cause havoc in the backfield. The secondary returns both starting cornerbacks in Ekow Boye-Doe (71.8 PFF cover grade) and Julius Brents (68.6 overall grade), but lose First-Team All-Big 12 safety Russ Yeast along with fellow starters Ross Elder (75.1 cover grade) and Jahron McPherson. While the defensive backfield was superb at suppressing explosive plays (13th in marginal explosiveness), they allowed a 44% passing success rate (97th) and a 69% completion rate (128th) which hampered their ability to set up 3rd-and-long scenarios, which they ranked 121st nationally at creating. In response the Cats transferred two-time First-Team All-SWAC safety Drake Cheatum and 74th overall ranked JUCO S Kobe Savage to address the problem.

O/U Wins: 6.5 | +1,500 to win Big 12

The B12 has a glut of teams ahead of WVU/Kansas and behind Oklahoma that are pretty fluid in where they could finish. At least one of them is going to play in the Big-12 Championship Game, maybe two if OU experiences some slippage transitioning from Lincoln Riley to new HC Will Venables. Of the top six teams in the conference, KSU checks in tied with TCU for sixth in terms of odds to win the conference. The Wildcats are my favorite bargain play to win the Big-12 and I really like their chances of starting the season 3-0 thanks to a non-conference slate against South Dakota/Missouri/Tulane before taking on the rest of the B12. They won eight games last season with a 9.12 second order win total and substitutes Missouri for Nebraska in their non-conference schedule. KSU is a strong Over 6.5 Wins play for me.

Oklahoma

HC - Will Venables (1st Year)

OC - Jeff Lebby

DC - Ted Roof

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-1) Big 12 Champions

Second Order Win Total: 9.8 (-1.2)

Points/Yards Per Game: 39.1 PPG (8th) | 451 YPG

Points/Yards Allowed: 25.8 PPG (58th) | 391 YPG

2021 SP+ Overall = 13th

2021 SP+ Offense = 3rd

2021 SP+ Defense = 58th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 20th

Offensive Returning Production = 57% (88th)

Defensive Returning Production = 46% (113th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .9033 (13th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 7th | 2nd in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .9004 (13th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 7th | 1st in B12

Schedule Strength: 41st

No program in the country has endured more turmoil and turnover this offseason than Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley’s out-of-the-blue exodus to sunny Southern California (Who am I to judge?) along with star sophomores QB Caleb Williams and WR Mario Williams sent shockwaves through the college football community that reverberate to the present moment with USC taking the leap to the Big Ten and setting in motion the possible end of the Pac-12 as we know it. I’ve spoken with multiple Oklahoma insiders who say the internal relationship between Riley and the University as a whole was strained to the point that a lot of program associates were ready to move on anyway. New HC Will Venables is a well respected DC from Clemson and brings along DC Ted Roof who was his longtime lieutenant and linebackers coach with the Tigers. The new staff dealt with 13 transfer portal departures, but brought in 14 transfers as HC Venables attempts to rebuild the roster to fit his vision.

QB Dillon Gabriel (6’0/200) arrives from UCF where he spent most of 2021 on the sidelines due to injury. In 2020 he was masterful, throwing for 3,569 yards, 8.6 YPA and a 32-to-4 ratio to go with a 90.4 PFF passing grade and a sterling 56-to-18 Big Time Throw-to-Turnover Worthy Play ratio. Gabriel has also rushed for eight scores in 26 games, but the general sentiment around the team is they would like to keep him healthy and avoid putting their star signal caller in harm’s way too often, as there isn’t much depth behind him until Elite 11 MVP QB Jackson Arnold arrives next spring. The RB room will be led ceremoniously by elder statesman Eric Gray who enters his final season, but the future is already in place with top-10 2022 running back recruits Jovante Barnes (6’0/197) and Gavin Sawchuk (5’11/190) ready to take over and possibly evoke memories of the Mixon/Perine glory days. At wideout Marvin Mims was criminally underutilized by Lincoln Riley who really spread the ball around in the post CeeDee Lamb era, as Mims averaged 3.14 yards per route in his first two seasons (10th) while converting just 41 targets in 13 games (3.2 targets/game!) into 32 receptions, a 78% catch rate, 705 yards, 22 YPR (!) and five touchdowns. I cannot imagine new OC Jeff Lebby, the same man who gave Dontario Drummond 94 targets in 12 games last year, won’t bestow Mims a similar 100-target workload. Former five-star WR Theo Wease broke his fifth-metatarsal (Jones Fracture) which is a nagging injury that takes a long to fully heal and you do not want to rush, I speak from experience. He had a promising sophomore season in 2020, catching 37-of-53 targets for a 70% catch rate, 530 yards and four touchdowns. Wease will occupy a starting outside WR spot and could even challenge Mims for the team lead if things break right. Three starting linemen return including All-Big 12 RG Chris Murray while the experienced unit’s career starts sit at 125 thanks to Cal transfer McKade Mettauer (28 starts) and former Tennessee RT Wanya Morris (19 starts). Phil Steele ranks OU as having the eighth best line in the nation, and with well respected OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh opting to stay at Oklahoma, this should be a Joe Moore watch list caliber unit. Concept-wise, OC Lebby led an Ole Miss offense that finished 2nd in the nation in plays per game while Oklahoma finished 97th. Expect to see more tempo with the Sooners scoring in the ballpark of their 39 PPG last year while likely improving upon their middling 451 total yards per game average last year by at least 30 YPG.

With the offense slowing things down, it allowed a defense that boasted multiple NFL Draft choices to face just 11.6 drives per game (26th). A lot will change this season with a new staff in town, likely for the better, as the Sooners D never quite lived up to their expectations after pitching their best defense in half-a-decade in 2020. Their front-seven was led by four NFL Draft choices and had a pretty solid run defense that posted a 21% stuff rate (18th) and a 44% opportunity rate (28th) but their secondary was a real problem, allowing 262 passing yards per game on a 66% completion rate and 8 air yards per pass (108th). The issues are compounded when factoring in the 34% pressure rate (29th) generated by the departed Nick Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas causing problems for opposing quarterbacks. While there is a new crop of intimidating rushers coming in Reggie Grimes and Marcus Stripling Jr, cornerbacks Davon Graham and Woodi Washington both return and are expected to start after recording middling 60 PFF coverage grades last season. MLB DaShaun White has 24 starts under his belt at linebacker while Lawrence Key and his 75.8 PFF defensive grade takes over for NFL DC Delarrin Turner-Yell at safety. The depth chart is filled out by multiple transfers but the average 247Sports recruiting talent level remains above 90 and the highest in the Big 12. HC Venables has a strong defensive group to work with and should get more out of them than they showed last year, especially in pass defense.

O/U Wins: 9.5 | +200 to win Big 12

Oklahoma opens with UTEP/Kent State/@Nebraska and has the benefit of facing Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma State at home. They are projected favorites in every game except for a toss up against Texas in the Red River game. There’s a lot of reasonable conjecture about how this team is going to come together with so many moving parts. Every Big-12 foe has bad blood towards them for leaving the league in favor of greener SEC pastures which provides ready-made bulletin board material. If Dillon Gabriel goes down, so does the Over since there is nobody behind him that’s at the developmental point to pilot a contending team. After Oklahoma has hit the 10-win mark in each of their last six full seasons it’s tough to take a position against them at the 9.5 wins mark. But this is a new regime, under a first time HC and managing a hastily rebuilt roster with a fragile QB that missed most of 2021. I think they win nine games in a reshuffling year and would love to get some Over action on that number without the hook, but my stance on OU at 9.5 Wins is an Under for me.

Oklahoma State

HC - Mike Gundy (18th year)

OC - Kasey Dunn (3rd year)

DC - Derek Mason (1st year)

2021 Record: 12-2

Second Order Win Total: 10.3 (-1.7)

Points/Yards Per Game: 31.1 PPG | 417 YPG

Points/Yards Allowed: 18.1 PPG | 298 YPG

2021 SP+ Overall = 12th

2021 SP+ Offense = 53rd

2021 SP+ Defense = 4th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 32nd

Offensive Returning Production = 69% (49th)

Defensive Returning Production = 40% (127th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8648 (30th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 57th | 7th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8554 (46th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 75th | 10th in B12

Schedule Strength: 54th

In 2018 DC Jim Knowles arrived in Stillwater and began a four-year process that would transform the identity of Oklahoma State as we know them. That year the Cowpokes allowed 32.5 PPG, 452 YPG, 4.6 YPC and a 62% completion rate with DC Knowles enacting a wholesale changeover of personnel. For the next three seasons the defense would get demonstrably better each year, culminating in 2021 with OSU allowing 18 PPG and 298 YPG in addition to ranking top-5 nationally in sacks (57!), defensive SP+, points per drive, EPA/Play and yards per play allowed. Conversely, the offense dropped from the 38.4 PPG/500 YPG of 2018 under Taylor Cornelius to 31.1 PPG/417 YPG last year. The results were impressive, as OSU went 12-2, losing a narrow 21-16 decision to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game before beating Notre Dame in a thrilling 37-35 Fiesta Bowl.

Heading into HC Mike Gundy’s 18th season here, the offense has become a fairly stable, known commodity but doesn’t possess the potency of the OC Mike Yurcich led teams of yesteryear. Last season Oklahoma State ranked 114th in marginal explosiveness and 98th in IsoPPP, foregoing big plays in favor of throwing short passes, controlling the ball and relying on a ferocious defense. Veteran QB Spencer Sanders is a steady hand who has the ability to throw deep, earning an 88.8 Deep grade from PFF with a 16-to-4 BTT-to-TWP ratio on throws 20+ yards downfield. However he was asked to press the secondary downfield on just 12% of his pass attempts, which ranks all the way down at 127th in the FBS of all quarterbacks with more than 20 deep pass attempts. Oklahoma still plays at a brisk pace, recording 76 plays (6th) and 13.6 drives (1st) per game in spite of the more conservative game script. Leading rusher Jaylen Warren ships off after a one-year stint as the lead back and sophomore RB Dominic Richardson stands ready to lead the way in the backfield after serving as the primary backup in 2021. Looking over his shoulder is the next generation of OSU RBs in four-star freshmen CJ Brown and Ollie Gordon who will eventually take over full time rushing duties. Sophomore Wideout Jaden Bray is the trendy pick to occupy the primary outside receiver role now that Tay Martin moves on, but four-star incoming freshman Talyn Shettron (6’3/190) showed out in spring and looks to be the future at the position. With Sanders having success throwing downfield, it stands to reason that we will see an uptick in aggression now that OSU won’t have the luxury of a shut down defense. The offensive line was excellent in pass protection, allowing a miniscule 3.6% sack rate which rates as the seventh best mark in the country. However they generated a pedestrian 2.50 line yards per carry (97th) on standard downs and ranked 103rd in rushing marginal explosiveness with a 20% stuff rate (96th). They return five players with starting experience and 55 line starts, but possibly lose LT Cole Birmingham after a spring injury.

While the offense returns seven starters, OSU’s defense returns just four, including just one of their top six tacklers. Beyond that, they lose the architect of their elite defense, former DC Jim Knowles, who will now be calling plays for Ohio State. In comes Derek Mason, who was the former Vanderbilt HC as well as holding the DC position at Stanford (2011-13) and Auburn last year. The good news is that three starters return from a front-four that helped OSU lead the nation in sacks with 57. Edge Collin Oliver was named a Freshman All-American, while fellow DE Brock Martin is coming off a First-Team All-Big 12 nod and 9.0 sacks in 2021. This unit is going to be the backbone of the Cowboys’ defense this season. The linebacker corps is completely rebuilt, with the entire group receiving just 126 total snaps in 2021, though they do bring in highly-touted JUCO LB Xavier Benson who will step right in and be a contributor. Though the secondary returns just free safety Jason Taylor, cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad (328 snaps) and Korie Black (218 snaps) both have experience and should be productive right out of the gate. They also move highly-touted four-star strong safety Kendal Daniels (6’4/210) into the lineup full time. The biggest question about this team is how they will respond to the new system and will the replacements be able to keep up the high level of play.

O/U Wins: 8.5 | +650 to win Big 12

Oklahoma State plays the 54th ranked schedule in the country and opens with a non-conference threesome against Central Michigan, Arizona State and Arkansas Pine-Bluff. They have the misfortune of five Big 12 away games including tough matchups at Baylor, TCU, Kansas State and rival Oklahoma for Bedlam. Their conference schedule is laden with toss ups, as every single game is projected to be within a nine-point spread according to CFB Winning Edge’s analytics. They are slated to be underdogs in five conference games and favored by less than a touchdown in three others, with their away tilt against Kansas being the only game to theoretically cross the TD spread threshold. With the extreme turnover on defense (127th in returning production) and a Big 12 landscape that is shifted against them, I think Oklahoma State goes Under 8.5 Wins.

TCU

HC - Sonny Dykes (1st)

OC - Garrett Riley

DC - Joe Gillespie

2021 Record: 5-7

Second Order Win Total: 4.3 (-0.7)

Points/Yards Per Game: 28.7 PPG | 436 YPG (196 Rush/240 Pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 34.9 PPG | 462 YPG (222 Rush/240 Pass)

2021 SP+ Overall = 81st

2021 SP+ Offense = 38th

2021 SP+ Defense = 109th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 63rd

Offensive Returning Production = 86% (6th)

Defensive Returning Production = 73% (29th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8719 (32nd)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 45th | 4th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8675 (46th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 39th | 5th in B12

Schedule Strength: 42nd

Gary Patterson built a reputation over 21 years as a tough, defense-oriented head coach. However it was ultimately a porous defensive unit that allowed 34.9 PPG and 462 YPG, combined with the Horn Frogs’ second 5-7 finish in the last three years, that ended Patterson’s tenure at TCU. To drill the point home, they ranked in the bottom-5 nationally in yards per play (7.43), points per drive (3.34), yards per pass (9.5) and EPA/Play allowed. A gruesome feat indeed. Their morose defense torpedoed an aggressive offense that ranked top-10 in marginal explosiveness (5th), IsoPPP (10th), air yards per pass (10th) and 3-and-out percentage (8th). The new HC is offensive guru air-raid disciple Sonny Dykes who is coming off coaching stints at Cal and most recently SMU where he recorded a 25-10 record and averaged at least 38 PPG over the past three years.

HC Dykes spent the spring trying to sort out the quarterback position, with 2021 incumbent Max Duggan and Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris still too close to call in the starter’s race. With three years of starting experience under his belt, Duggan likely has the edge. However Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor’s 13th overall ranked SP+ defense in one of his two starts following a Duggan injury, so he cannot be counted out. Kendre Miller leads the backfield and will likely assume a 15-20 carry workload following the transfer of Zach Evans. Miller averaged an absurd 7.5 yards per rush, 5.06 yards after contact and a 34% broken tackle rate, and could very well be in line for a 1,200/14 type season if he can stay healthy. The offensive line returns three starters including First-Team All-Big 12 C Steve Avila who has logged 1,256 reps over the last two seasons. SMU RG Alan Ali transfers in from HC Dykes’ previous school and will slide right into the starting lineup, bringing 38 starts worth of experience. The group’s total starts sit at 113 and they are capable of clearing the way for the team’s third straight season of 5.0 yards per carry or more. WR Quentin Johnston was named First-Team All-Big 12 last season as the rangy wideout caught 33-of-61 targets for 634 yards, 19.2 YPR and six touchdowns to go with 18.7 yards of average target depth which ranks sixth highest among returning wideouts. As if that weren’t intriguing enough, he also is extremely difficult to bring down in the open field, posting a pristine 47% broken tackle rate over his career. He is slated to be joined by veteran slot receiver Derius Davis (5’9/162) and Taye Barber (5’9/186), but there could be a lot of shuttling in different options before HC Dykes settles on a starting lineup.

The new DC here is Joe Gillespie who orchestrated Tulsa’s defense for the past three years, with the Golden Hurricane pitching a pair of top flight D’s over the last two campaigns, fueling back-to-back winning seasons. They finally move on from the 4-2-5 alignment former HC Gary Patterson was renowned for after two decades and will now be employing a 3-3-5 formation like Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State currently does. In the transfer portal era, it has become commonplace for a mass exodus to occur when a new coaching staff takes over a program. And while they lost DE’s Ochaun Mathis and Khari Coleman to the portal, TCU still retains 18 starters, including eight on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, HC Dykes isn’t resting on the current talent pool, bringing in 15 transfers including multiple Power Five players on each level of the defense to help bolster the roster. Four of the top five tacklers return and the defensive line, which registered just 15 sacks in 2021, should be improved behind Honorable Mention All Big-12 DE Dylan Horton. Leading tackler Dee Winters will once again patrol the MLB spot while seven-game starter Jamoi Hodge and Navy transfer Johnny Hodges are expected to flank him at linebacker. First-Team All Big-12 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (you read that right, TCU has three defenders with some iteration of “Hodge” in their last name.) leads a very experienced secondary that brings back three starters and two transfers who all recorded at least 500 snaps last year and should improve drastically.

O/U Wins: 6.5 | +1,500 to win Big 12

TCU doesn’t have as breezy a non-conference schedule as some of their leaguemates, opening with a Power Five opponent in @Colorado before taking on FCS Tarleton State in Week 2 and an early season bye in Week 3 before taking on HC Dykes’ previous program @SMU in a contest that will likely be a toss up. They benefit from five Big 12 home games and play the 42nd toughest schedule nationally, which is about on par with the rest of the conference. CFB Winning Edge has them as a favorite in seven games with every contest except for Kansas (-9) and Texas (-8) projected to be within a 6-point spread. TCU brings in a whole new staff, but still ranks 8th nationally in returning production with 18 returning starters. The defense was an absolute catastrophe last season and the Horned Frogs still managed to win five games. With TCU bringing in two-time Broyles Award semi-finalist Gillespie to run the defense, its performance will improve. The only question is when. The O/U of 6.5 wins is right where it should be, but i’m leaning Over.

Texas

HC - Steve Sarkisian (2nd Year)

OC - Kyle Flood

DC - Pete Kwiatkowski

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 B12)

Second Order Win Total: 6.5 (1.5)

Points/Yards Per Game: 35.3 PPG (18th) | 425 YPG (199 Rush/229 Pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 31.1 PPG (99th) | 426 YPG (202 Rush/224 Pass)

2021 SP+ Overall = 48th

2021 SP+ Offense = 29th

2021 SP+ Defense = 86th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 6th

Offensive Returning Production = 66% (47th)

Defensive Returning Production = 74% (80th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .9262 (3rd)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 4th | 1st in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .9124 (6th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 18th | 2nd in B12

Schedule Strength: 15th

UT enters year two of the Steve Sarkisian era with big expectations after an ignominious 5-7 (6.5 second order win total) record in 2021. The Longhorns started out 4-1 before rattling off a six game Big-12 losing streak culminating with an overtime 57-56 overtime defeat at the hands of Kansas where Texas was a 31-point favorite and had an 87% post game win expectancy. However when projecting UT’s 2022 fortunes, it’s important to put into proper context the roster composition of that 2021 team with Sarkisian cycling through his roster, replacing non-scheme fits with incoming recruits. Heading into 2022, 12 of Texas’ projected starting roster are expected to be sophomores who are acclimated to the college game and ready to make an impact. That experience is vital since Texas is arguably the most talented team in the conference boasting a .9262 average offensive player rating according to the 247Sports composite, which makes their offense the third most talented unit in the nation recruiting-wise. Their defense isn’t far behind ranking sixth in overall talent, so it’s now up to the UT staff to get the most out of their recruiting windfall.

Texas returns seven players with starting experience from their 29th ranked SP+ offense that scored 35 PPG and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. With the now departed Casey Thompson (Nebraska) at the helm, Texas scored the 18th most points in the country while executing with precision inside the 20-yard line, averaging 4.96 points per scoring opportunity (6th) with a 90% goal-to-go touchdown rate (4th). UT has a quarterback battle on their hands between third year player Hudson Card and five-star transfer Quinn Ewers who sported a perfect .1000 247Sports player rating coming out of high school. I expect Ewers to win the job in camp after a strong spring game showing, but the competition is still undecided at the moment. Bijan Robinson is the consensus 2023 NFL Draft RB1 and is a legitimately destructive force with the ball in his hands, averaging 4.61 yards after contact for his career and a superb 41% broken tackle rate in 2021. Their line returns three starters from a group that had some success on the ground, averaging 3.1 line yards per carry on standard downs (7th) with a 13% stuff rate (12th) and 48% success rate (30th). It was in pass protection where the problems arose, with UT allowing a 32% pressure rate (89th) and a 7.5% sack rate (90th), despite facing blitzes on just 21% of dropbacks (113th). The unit loses their best pass protector in Derek Kerstetter (87.9 pass block grade, highest returnee is Jake Majors w/64.8 grade) but does bring in a pair of five-star freshmen recruits in DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks that are expected to contribute right away and have a handful of talented of sophomores who will push for reps. The receiving group returns star sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy who sits atop the 2024 NFL Draft WR board and oft-injured slot Jordan Whittington. They transfer in an avalanche of talent in Wyoming deep threat Isaiah Neyor (who caught a well-thrown long-TD from Ewers in the spring game), Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley and WR Agiye Hall, plus Iowa State WR Tarique Milton. Texas has the requisite talent on board to form a lethal group of playmakers.

The big question mark around this team is whether or not second-year DC Pete Kwiatkowski can turn around a defense that ranked 86th in SP+ and was dreadful against both the run and the pass, with poor tackling being the bane of Longhorns fans all autumn long. In response, HC Sarkisian hired former TCU HC and defensive svengali Gary Patterson to serve as a special assistant to the D. The defensive line returns three starters from a unit that produced a lackluster 4.3% sack rate (117th) and a 26% pressure rate (105th), while ranking 98th overall by allowing 2.75 line yards per carry while allowing a 5.1 overall YPC. All three received honorable mention recognition, with Moro Ojomo and Kondre Cobourne named to the Phil Steele preseason all-conference team. We should see noticeable improvement from the line, which bodes well for Third-Team Big 12 WLB DeMarvion Overshown who leads a deep unit that brings in Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey from JMU who had 116 tackles last year and boasts four players who played at least 350 snaps in 2021. The secondary allowed 224 yards passing per game, which was 42 yards less than 2020. While UT did a great job of big plays through the air, finishing eighth overall in suppressing marginal passing explosiveness, they also allowed a 68% completion rate (124th) and a 45% passing success rate (108th), allowing their opposition to mount sustained drives against them. CB D’Shawn Jamison has 30 starts under his belt while his counterpart DB Jahdae Barron boasts a solid 78.6 PFF coverage grade, highest on the team. DB Ryan Watts was brought in from Ohio State and will secure a corner spot while Honorable Mention B12 S Anthony Cook returns for his final season.

O/U Wins: 8.5 | +250 to win Big 12

With a non-conference home slate against ULM, Alabama and UTSA, and the neutral site Red River game against Oklahoma played in Dallas, the Longhorns don’t even have to leave the state until October 22nd against Oklahoma State in Stillwater and play just four true road games all year. Still, playing Alabama and a pesky UTSA team means Texas faces off against the 15th toughest schedule in the country. They are likely comfortable favorites in 10-of-12 contests, with the only two question marks being a veritable toss-up against Oklahoma and a 9-point projected deficit to Alabama.

Texas Tech

HC - Joey McGuire (1st)

OC - Zach Kittley

DC - Tim DeRuyter

2021 Record: 7-6

Second Order Win Total: 7.02 (.02)

Points/Yards Per Game: 30.3 PPG (50th) | 416 YPG (159 Rush/257 Pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 30.2 PPG (95th) | 406 YPG (137th/268th)

2021 SP+ Overall = 40th

2021 SP+ Offense = 30th

2021 SP+ Defense = 69th

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 5th

Offensive Returning Production = 57% (85th)

Defensive Returning Production = 57% (90th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8746 (31st)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 50th | 6th in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8447 (59th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 36th | 4th in B12

Schedule Strength: 16th

Baylor associate HC from 2019-2021, Joey McGuire made his bones as a hugely successful head coach at Cedar Hills HS in Texas before making the leap to the college level. He takes over a Texas Tech team that hasn’t been able to clear the seven-win mark since Kliff Kingsbury’s first season as HC in 2013. Still this team won seven games last year after a 34-7 evisceration of Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, but for betting purposes they won six. Tech returns just 57% of their production from last year and are coming off three straight seasons scoring almost exactly 30 PPG on offense (30th SP+) while also allowing at least 30 PPG (69th SP+) on defense. Clearly the administration didn’t think that was a recipe for success, hence HC McGuire and his new staff taking the reins in 2022.

With HC McGuire wanting to make a splash on offense, he hired former Texas Tech grad assistant Zach Kittley who just lit the C-USA on fire last season as the OC at Western Kentucky to the tune of 44 points, 535 total yards and a nation-leading 434 passing yards. He inherits a three-way quarterback battle between the injured incumbent, Tyler Shough, a promising four-star second-year QB in Behren Morton and last year’s backup-turned-starter, DonoVan Smith. Shough is said to hold a slight edge but it’s still very much a contested job. Though running backs aren’t emphasized in OC Kittley’s system (103 rush YPG = 119th), SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks are a pair of very respectable Big 12 backs and will likely form a co-starter situation, though Brooks has the potential to take over after posting a strong 6.5 YPC with 15 rushes of 10+ yards in 88 attempts. With slot receiver Jerreth Sterns going nuclear with 150 receptions, 1,902 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games, the popular breakout candidate that fits the Sterns mold is sophomore slot Myles Price who is the leading returning wideout with three of the top four departing. Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley are set to flank Price with four-star Texas A&M transfer TE Baylor Cupp splitting reps with Mason Tharp at TE. The offensive line loses three starters, including two all conference performers, from a line that blocked the way for a solid 4.7 YPC and ranked 15th in marginal rushing explosiveness. Though the line allowed a 31% pressure rate (86th), their 5.6% sack rate (44th) and 2.9% standard down sack rate (11th) were both well above average numbers. To compensate for the losses, HC McGuire transferred in five offensive linemen including First-team All-C-USA LG Cole Spencer from WKU and two others from USC and Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders have had some level of deficiency on defense for a decade and in response bring in a well-traveled veteran DC in Tim DeRuyter who has served in the same capacity at Oregon and Texas A&M in addition to being the HC of Fresno State. The top three tacklers depart and they rank 90th in returning production on D, but Tech brings in several impact transfers who are expected to contribute right away. Two of their front-three return, including top pass rusher Tyree Wilson (7.0 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 5 hurries), from a credible rush defense that held opponents to 137 YPG and a 40% success rate (32nd) while ranking ninth overall in rushing marginal efficiency. The bad news is their pass rush was one of the worst in the Power Five, recording a meager 4% sack rate (119th) and a 27% pressure rate (93rd), which in turn caused them to get killed on third downs ranking in the bottom-25 nationally in third-and-medium, and third-and-long scenarios. Senior 2021 JUCO transfer Krishon Merriweather is expected to take over at MLB while Missouri State transfer Dimitri Moore slides in at the WLB position. Three starters return from a secondary that employed a “bend-but-don’t break” philosophy and did a great job of suppressing explosiveness through the air (32nd), however Tech was far too passive underneath, allowing a 66% completion rate (115th) and a 44% opponents success rate (99th) that ties back to their inability to get stops on third down. Marquis Waters returns from injury while CB Rayshad Williams and FS Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played at an all-conference level. The defense is heading in the right direction, but it’s year one of a system overhaul.

O/U Wins: 5.5 | + 4,000 to win Big 12

Texas Tech has a nightmare off conference slate, opening up against Murray State before taking on a loaded Houston team in Week 2, then shipping off to play a Devin Leary-led NC State on the east coast. They take on conference heavyweights Texas and Oklahoma at home where they’ll be touchdown+ underdogs, but play potentially winnable games against Kansas State/TCU/Iowa State/Oklahoma State on the road. I love the hire of OC Kittley and the return of Texas Tech to their high-flying aerial assault roots. However the Red Raiders play the 16th toughest schedule in the country and face massive turnover so i’m calling for them to go Under 5.5 wins.

West Virginia

HC - Neal Brown (4th year)

OC - Graham Harrell (1st year)

DC - Jordan Lesley/ShaDon Brown (2nd year)

2021 Record: 6-7 (4-5 B12)

Second Order Win Total: 6.3 (.3)

Points/Yards Per Game: 25.2 PPG (88th) | 371 YPG (123 Rush/248 Pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 23.8 PPG (44th) | 350 YPG (139 Rush/212 Pass)

2021 SP+ Overall = 72nd

2021 SP+ Offense = 75th

2021 SP+ Defense = 53rd

2021 SP+ Special Teams = 100th

Offensive Returning Production = 52% (99th)

Defensive Returning Production = 43% (123rd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8632 (34th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 37th | 3rd in B12

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8572 (41st)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 64th | 6th in B12

Schedule Strength: 21st

HC Neal Brown took over from former coach Dana Holgerson who left for soon-to-be Big 12 member Houston. He promptly took a 40 PPG offense and turned it into a 20 PPG one, which is understandable considering the sizable departures following Holgerson’s exit. The problem is HC Brown has relied on a stout defensive unit that allowed 20 points and 291 yards per game in 2020, and 23.5 PPG/350 YPG last season to offset an offense that averaged just 25 points per game in each of the past two campaigns. You simply aren’t going to win many conference titles pitching an offense this ineffective, so HC Brown brought in former USC OC Graham Harrell to improve the scoring output and cool HC Brown’s hot seat.

OC Harrell inherits an offense that lacked any semblance of explosiveness behind Jarret Doege, who is now battling for Western Kentucky’s starting job while former USC and Georgia signal caller JT Daniels helms the aerial attack utilized by OC Harrell. This is a positive transition for the Mountaineers since they threw 34.5 passes per game last year (32nd) but only averaged 7.2 yards per pass (79th) and lacked any semblance of big play ability, ranking 112th in passing marginal explosiveness with an overall IsoPPP rank of 113th. WVU was efficient in completing 65% of their passes, but netted just 5.8 adjusted yards per attempt (89th). Luckily West Virginia has a pair of big wide receivers in Bryce Ford-Wheaton (6’3/220) and Kaden Prather (6’4/209) who fit the Michael Pittman/Drake London archetype that OC Harrell has historically fed targets to. A big recruiting trail signing, Prather in particular was rode hard and put away wet in the spring game where he was targeted numerous times. I expect a noticeable uptick in production from these two perimeter bullies. Last year’s backup RB Tony Mathis Jr. battles Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon for the right to replace the graduated Leddie Brown in the starting lineup, though both should see work if Harrell’s USC carry distribution is any indicator. While Brown was productive, he wasn’t particularly dynamic, as Mathis Jr. posted double the broken tackle rate of Brown, who averaged a pedestrian 2.9 yards after contact over his two 1,000 yard campaigns. The line should be the backbone of the offense, as WVU returns all five starters including All-American C Zach Frazier and Freshman AA LT Wyatt Milum. Each returnee graded out at a 74 or above in PFF pass block grade and played at least 600 snaps last season, so they are a grizzled group that should help keep JT Daniels upright.

While the offense has talented personnel in place who can execute OC Harrell’s vision and likely increase their output over the past three seasons right away, the defense is moving in the opposite direction. This unit has been the strength of the team the past two seasons, but now returns just three starters, ranking 123rd in returning production. The clearly most accomplished defensive unit is a veteran line that welcomes back First-Team All-Big 12 DT Dante Sills, DE Taijh Alston who posted 5.0 sacks LY and 8 of the top 10 from the 2021 depth chart. The back seven on the other hand is undergoing a massive transition, returning just starting senior LB Exree Loe (53.7 PFF defensive grade) while six of the top seven tacklers move on including the whole starting defensive backfield. Second year DC Jordan Lesley will attempt to paper over the losses with five mostly small school transfers who are all expected to see significant reps. It’s going to be difficult to replicate WVU’s exceptional red zone defense (6th in red zone TD rate/4th in goal-to-go TD rate) with such an inexperienced group overall. It’s likely that we see a regression from the 24 PPG allowed last year into the 28-30 PPG range this season.

O/U Wins: 5.5 | +4,000 to win Big 12

The schedule doesn’t do West Virginia any favors in their quest for bowl eligibility, as they face both Pitt and Virginia Tech on the road in Thursday night nationally televised games. Besides being favored by a projected 9.5 points against Kansas at home in Week 2 and by 30+ against Towson the next week, West Virginia is projected to be narrowly favored in just two Big 12 home games against TCU and Kansas State, and even then by no more than two points in either contest according to CFB Winning Edge. WVU gets three of their potentially winnable Big 12 games against Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State on the road. With a new OC, major roster turnover on the defensive side and a tough non-conference slate with a head coach whose seat could be heating up, the Mountaineers could go into a full blown tailspin if things don’t break right those first four weeks. With too many scenarios in play that could go wrong, i’m going Under 5.5 Wins for West Virginia.