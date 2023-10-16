Big 12 Conference men's basketball includes the nation's No. 1 and No. 6 teams

Monday’s US LBM Coaches men’s basketball poll verified what we knew would happen with the Big 12’s most recent four-team additions – that what’s generally been considered the nation’s best conference has gotten a big-time upgrade.

Legacy member Kansas is No. 1, while newcomer Houston is sixth.

“As all the changes in conference realignment happen, we’ve established ourselves as the premier conference for college basketball,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said at the Cyclones' annual media day last week. “I feel like that’s going to take a step with the additions we have this year.”

Baylor starts the season 17th, and Texas is one rung lower at 18th.

Iowa State has home-and-home games against Kelvin Sampson-coached Houston – the first on Jan. 9 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones host Kansas on Jan. 27, and don’t play at the Jayhawks’ Allen Fieldhouse this season.

What could be an entertaining two-game road trip is Feb. 3 at Baylor, followed by a Feb. 6 game at Texas.

Iowa State opens the season Nov. 6 against Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum.

