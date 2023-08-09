Big 12 Conference athletics power rankings after Arizona, Arizona State, Utah expansion

Which Big 12 athletic programs bring in the most revenue?

The Big 12 is currently set to have 16 schools in 2024, with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado and with Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC.

The four Pac-12 defectors are set to join BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, who joined the conference in 2023, along with previous members Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

But not all athletic programs in the conference are created equal, especially financially.

Yes, these 16 schools won't constitute the Big 12 until 2024, but we decided to rank each Big 12 athletic program based on its value, counting down from No. 16 to No. 1.

Which athletic programs are the least valuable in terms of total revenue right now?

Which are the most valuable? How will being in the Big 12 change this list?

Rankings determined by total athletic department revenue for last year, as compiled by USA TODAY Sports.

16. BYU: $75,233,084

The Cougars are joining the Big 12 after being an independent in football and being in the West Coast Conference in other sports, so it wouldn't surprise us to see them rocket up this list with the change in conference.

15. Houston: $78,088,086

The conference's other Cougars are joining the Big 12 from the AAC and are also in line to benefit from the new conference. The men's basketball program at the school is elite and strengthens the already strong Big 12 in that sport.

14. Cincinnati: $83,344,028

Like Houston, the Bearcats are coming over from the AAC and could instantly make several Big 12 conference races more intriguing. The football program is always one to keep an eye on.

13. UCF: $89,288,205

The third AAC team to join the Big 12, the Knights bring a lot to offer to the conference, including the presence in Florida, which opens up the fertile recruiting state even more to the Big 12.

12. Colorado: $94,873,830

The first Pac-12 team to defect to the Big 12, the Buffaloes were the lowest in terms of total revenue last year. Deion Sanders and company are riding a wave of recruiting momentum, will that pay off in wins?

11. Kansas State: $100,822,204

The original Wildcats in the Big 12, Kansas State's football program and men's basketball program are coming off impressive seasons with eyes on continuing their success.

10. Oklahoma State: $104,404,398

The Cowboys won't have Oklahoma in the conference with them in 2024, but they still have a lot of other rivalries, along with a lot of tradition.

9. West Virginia: $105,193,311

The Mountaineers are the furthest east of all the Big 12 schools, but offer a rich tradition in men's basketball, football and other sports that strengthen the Big 12.

8. Baylor: $106,954,237

The Bears' basketball programs have a rich history and the football program hasn't been shabby at times, either.

7. Texas Tech: $110,154,695

The Red Raiders are one of four Big 12 teams in Texas and have a rich history in the conference. Its rivalries with the other Texas schools in the conference could be very intriguing.

6. Iowa State: $111,287,492

Iowa State has proven to be a team to be reckoned with in several sports, including football, and continues to be a strong athletic program in the Big 12. The Cyclones have a home in the conference.

5. TCU: $114,393,484

The Horned Frogs surprised the world last college football season and didn’t have a bad men's basketball season, either. The success of those two teams will be crucial for this school in the Big 12 going forward.

4. Utah: $115,719,266

The Utes just seem like a good fit in the Big 12, joining their in-state rival BYU, as well as the Arizona schools and Colorado. Don't count the football team out in 2024, when the Utes start competing in the conference.

3. Kansas: $118,020,175

Yes, the football program has had struggles, but it looks to be on the way up. And there is no denying the power of the men's basketball program, which is a bright star in the conference.

2. Arizona State: $121,079,615

Yes, the Sun Devils seemed to love the Pac-12, but the Big 12 presents a great opportunity for a new era for the school, especially in football, where Kenny Dillingham looks to rejuvenate Arizona State.

1. Arizona: $124,353,539

There's a lot to like about the other Wildcats going to the Big 12. A football program on the rise, basketball programs eager to stand out in a new conference and an overall feeling of optimism for the future.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 power rankings after Arizona, Arizona State, Utah expansion