Big 12 conference announces Texas’ 2022 football schedule

It is very well known that both Texas and Oklahoma are slated to head to the SEC, but it seems the move will not take place next season.

The Big 12 released the football schedules for the conference on Wednesday, and both Texas and Oklahoma were included, meaning that they will play at least one more year in the conference before leaving for the SEC.

In the case of the Longhorns, that is probably for the best as it would be ideal to leave the conference on a high note, rather than leaving the conference with a 3-6 record and a loss to Kansas.

Similar to the schedule format of last season, Texas will in fact have a very tough slate of games in the middle of the schedule that can dictate the trajectory of their season.

Let’s take a look at Texas’ conference schedule for the 2022 season.

9/24 at Texas Tech

10/1 vs. West Virginia

10/8 at Oklahoma (Neutral Site)

10/15 vs. Iowa State

10/22 at Oklahoma State

11/5 at Kansas State

11/12 vs. TCU

11/19 at Kansas

11/26 vs. Baylor

12/3 Conference Championship Game (If qualified)

