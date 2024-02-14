A Big 12 commit: 4-star running back Caden Knighten verbals to Baylor

Baylor football got a huge commitment on Tuesday from four-star running back Caden Knighten.

A member of the class of 2025, Knighten is ranked as the No. 23 running back in the nation in the 247Sports Composite, where he is also the No. 7 recruit in Oklahoma.

Last year in 12 games played, he had 2,278 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns for Wynnewood (Wynnewood, Oklahoma).

Yes, that’s right. Knighten had nearly three rushing touchdowns a game last season.

He ran a 4.46 time in the 40 and has good size at 6-foot and 190 pounds.

He held offers from Colorado, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas and Vanderbilt among others.

Lord only you know my full story, All glory will forever go to you. Thank you @CoachK_Hall and @CoachDaveAranda For believing and helping me make my dreams come to reality. Thank you @seancooper_C4 for being the best role model/coach i could ask for! Without being said, Baylor… pic.twitter.com/ZlC8NfPOvT — Caden “CK1” knighten (@cadenknighten) February 14, 2024

Following his commitment on Tuesday, Knighten told USA TODAY High School Sports why he picked Baylor:

“The appreciation and support the entire staff has shown and given me along with a huge welcome to the family was heartwarming,” Knighten told USA TODAY High School Sports. “I felt loved as soon as I got the phone call from coach Hall (Khenon Hall, Baylor’s associate head coach and running backs coach)! He’s been a part of my process since freshman year, he was my first offer at SMU. So his love and character really showed me that he was serious about the situation.”

The addition of Knighten pushes Baylor up to seven commits in the 2025 class. He is the second-highest-ranked recruit for the Big 12 program behind four-star quarterback Adam Schobel.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports