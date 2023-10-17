Big 12 commissoner Brett Yormark updates league business at basketball media days in KC

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Prior to the start of Big 12 Tipoff for men's and women's college basketball teams Tuesday, commissioner Brett Yormark updated the media on the latest league happenings. The event took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Phillips 66 women's Big 12 tournament will be held in the arena next March 7-12, with the men following March 12-16.

When Yormark was last in Kansas City, he was just three months into the job. He's since negotiated a media rights extension worth $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox which runs through 2030-31.

Here are more highlights from Yormark's Tuesday morning remarks:

He plans to double down on basketball

"We've become a national conference spanning 10 states, four time zones and a footprint of over 90 million people," Yormark said. "The best conference in basketball just got better. On the men's side a nation-best 70% (of Big 12 teams) played in the (NCAA) tournament. On the women's side, a nation's leading 60% played in the tournament.

"I've said before, basketball is undervalued. No sport connects better with culture than basketball. It's also a great catalyst for international growth."

Plenty to watch

"We're working with ESPN on an alternate broadcast that will appeal to a younger audience and further connect our conference to culture," Yormark said. "Our women's game is growing. This year three games will be on national TV for the first time in conference history with 13 matchups on linear broadcast. We're also introducing a new broadcast on Sirius XM that highlights women's basketball and other Olympic sports in order better to tell our student-athletes' stories."

Streaming is also on the menu.

"Volume is key to streamers," Yormark said. "Big 12 basketball and its depth provides that better than anyone."

The commissioner says the league has optionality to potentially break up basketball and football in media rights.

"If a situation presents itself where we can create more value by decoupling basketball, we'll pursue it," Yormark said. "That doesn't mean we're going to do it. At least we have the optionality of doing that if we feel it's appropriate."

Yormark maintains Big 12 is best

Connecticut coach Danny Hurley told a College Hoops Today podcast that the Big East was the best basketball conference: "It’s going to be the best conference in the country and it’s not particularly close."

"History speaks for itself, the data speaks for itself, our ratings, the participation, the tournament where we've been the last five years," Yormark said. "I don't think there's a deeper conference in America than the Big 12 right now when it comes to men's basketball. Danny's a great coach, UConn's a great program, but I would certainly debate him on that."

Big 12 tournament likely to stay in Kansas City

"The 2023 men's basketball tournament was the highest-grossing in conference history," Yormark said. "The women's championship saw a 20% increase in ticket revenue. The 2024 championships will be played right here at T-Mobile (Center). Tickets go on sale Nov. 10."

Yormark promises an appearance by Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) at Kansas City's Power and Light District during the tournament. O'Neal moonlights as DJ Diesel for those not familiar. More premium seats for the arena (244) are planned and more hospitality areas are planned.

"Kansas City has been a great home for the Big 12 championships," Yormark said. "Because of that, we're in discussions on an early extension to keep the Big 12 basketball championships at T-Mobile Arena through 2031. We hope to finalize this by the start of the basketball championships next spring."

Big 12 Mexico, Rucker Park

"In 2024, Houston and Kansas (both men's and women's programs) square off in Mexico City," Yormark said. "We're looking forward to making our return to Rucker Park (New York) next summer. We'll do an alumni game this time around."

On Mexico City, Yormark said there's 22 million people there and some of the Big 12 schools have campus extensions there for recruitment.

"Basketball will be our first entry into the market," Yormark said. "Beyond that, we're looking at women's soccer and we're looking at baseball."

Travel schedules

"Given recent expansion, scheduling and travel are a major priority for us," Yormark said. "For men, it's looking like a 20-game (Big 12) schedule for men and 18 for women in our future. On our football front, our scheduling is being guided by a few key parameters: geography, competitive balance, historic matchups and rivalries. The same goes for Olympic sports."

In a brief breakout session, post-press conference, Yormark said he hopes to have a 2024 Big 12 football schedule by December.

Expansion?

BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are new this year with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah on the way. Speculation has reached as far as Gonzaga basketball in the Pacific time zone and there were reported flirtations with Connecticut over the summer. Yormark said he wouldn't comment, then offered a brief answer.

"I will say this: no different than last year, if an opportunity presents itself to strengthen this conference, I'm going to explore it," Yormark said.

On Cincinnati visit

Yormark was at UC football's game with Oklahoma and enjoyed the atmosphere,

"World class," he said. "It was a glorious day and Big Noon on Fox was there that day. It amplified everything. Obviously, it was a big game vs. Oklahoma. They're ready for the moment. I was very impressed."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bullish Brett Yormark updates Big 12 maneuvers at basketball Tipoff