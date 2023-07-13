Big 12 commissioners take parting shots at Texas at media days

The Texas portion of Big 12 Media Days is complete after Wednesday’s interviews. Coaches from across the league got in their best snide remarks. That much was to be expected. Nevertheless, one would have expected more emotionally detached commentary from leadership than it got on the first day of media sessions.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark started the day off with a bang. After being asked a question about recruiting, he veered off topic to discuss the absence of Oklahoma and Texas from the last two Big 12 title games. It was an interesting move, but one a defensive commissioner would make.

Deputy commissioner Tim Weiser continued the defensive behavior in discussing why he believes Texas left the SEC. He had the following quote about Texas’ departure.

“I think their (decision) was more about affiliating with a group of schools…they would rather get beat by Alabama than Kansas State. Or Florida than Iowa State.”

It makes sense to get jabs in on Texas before the season. The Longhorns won’t be losing very often this year according to Big 12 media. Albeit, sophomoric parting shots from league officials would seem below the professionalism one would expect from league commissioners.

Texas will look to rebut the conference’s media day insecurity when it takes the field on September 2.

