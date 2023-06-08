Big 12 commissioner visits Memphis for 'due diligence' as conference eyes expansion | Report

Big 12 leaders reportedly recently spent time in Memphis as they continue to explore conference expansion prospects.

CollegeAD, a media outlet covering national college athletics, reported Thursday that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was part of a delegation of league officials that conducted a site visit "as the league continues its due diligence.”

“Sources say a Big 12 contingent, that included Yormark flew in and conducted an ‘under the radar’ campus visit,” CollegeAD reported. “Sources say that during the trip, in addition to touring the campus and looking at facilities, the group met with both city officials and a select number of regents.”

A University of Memphis athletics spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment made by The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis' desire to rise in the conference affiliation pecking order is no secret. The Tigers were in the running in 2021, when the Big 12 invited fellow American Athletic Conference members Houston, UCF and Cincinnati (along with BYU) instead.

Last month, the State General Assembly approved $350 million to go toward a sports stadium initiative in Memphis, which would include FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, among other projects. A portion of that money is expected to go toward a $150-$200 million renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium − something athletic department officials believe will make the University of Memphis more attractive to Power 5 conferences looking to expand.

Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch told The Commercial Appeal last month that news of the budget's passing did just that.

"It got a lot of buzz," he said. "Because there’s a difference between talking about a vision and, 'Hey, the money is there and it is happening and people in our city and our state recognize the importance of it and they’re willing to invest.'

"It raised some eyebrows. Like, 'Hey, (Memphis is) serious. They’re doing everything they can.'"

Memphis is far from the only school the Big 12 could be interested in. Multiple reports indicate Pac-12 members Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah could be targets. Mountain West schools San Diego State and UNLV are reportedly others being eyed, along with UConn, whose basketball program is a member of the Big East and whose football program competes as an independent.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported last month that Memphis is being considered in the same breath as many of those schools.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

