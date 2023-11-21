With the Big 12 commissioner in town, Texas aims to take care of business on Black Friday

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, celebrating in the second half of the win over Iowa State, and his teammates can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game Friday against Texas Tech.

Over the years, Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron has been known to talk trash with the best of ’em.

A key to trash talking? Being fearless yet strategic. When asked this past weekend if he'd talk trash to Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat, the 308- and 362-pound defensive linemen on the Texas roster, Barron didn't hesitate to say that he would. Murphy was sitting next to Barron at the time of that answer, so he wanted to know how that would work.

"I'd probably run," Barron joked.

Another trash talk tip? Choose your spots wisely.

"It's a time and a place when to always do it," Barron said. "You've got to pick the right fights."

Barron was speaking to reporters just moments after Texas had whipped Iowa State and delivered an on-field answer for the pregame antics of offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford. That was child's play, though. This week, the masterful mouth that Texas must respond to belongs to ... the commissioner of its conference.

Yeah, remember that? In the lead-up to this football season, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was a guest speaker for a Texas Tech event. While he was at the podium, Yormark talked about the benefits of an agreement that got Texas and Oklahoma to leave the conference a year early for the SEC. He then announced that he'd be in Austin for the Texas-Texas Tech game Nov. 24, and he instructed Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business."

Well, Nov. 24 is now just a few days away. Texas will host Texas Tech on Black Friday in a game that has huge stakes. With a win, No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) would secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game and remain in the race for an invitation to the College Football Playoff. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) has already secured a bowl berth, but a win would certainly give the Red Raiders more momentum as they head to the offseason.

On Monday, Texas safety Jerrin Thompson said he never had a reaction to the comments. Christian Jones was thinking more about UT's overtime loss last year to the Red Raiders.

"I understand that we have a lot of haters," linebacker David Gbenda said. "I just knew that our big move to the SEC would make a lot of waves, so I wasn't really surprised, and it didn't really faze me."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Yormark will be at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Friday, and he added that he hopes the Longhorns put on a show that the commissioner is proud of. When asked if he and Yormark needed to have a sit-down conversation about those remarks, Sarkisian replied that "there was nothing to smooth over."

"Whether the commissioner's rooting against our players to win or not, or we're in the SEC or we're in the Big 12, at the end of the day our guys just want to play good football and they want to win," Sarkisian said. "We've tried to consume ourselves with what we need to do. We need to be enamored with us."

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said a few months ago that he wants Texas Tech to "take care of business" against the Longhorns.

If Texas beats Texas Tech, it will get a chance to play in front of the commissioner again next week in Arlington. Since it holds a one-game lead in the standings, Texas just needs a win to RVSP for the Big 12 championship game.

If the Longhorns lose, things get interesting. Texas would then need help from the teams playing Kansas State (8-3, 6-2), Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2) and Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2) in order to survive the conference's tiebreaker system.

Texas would prefer not to need to ask for help. Last year, UT went into the last week of the regular season needing a win over Baylor and a Kansas State loss to Kansas to reach the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorns did their part and beat Baylor that Friday. But the next night, Kansas State rolled over Kansas and kept UT out of the championship game.

"l just think we learned our lesson a year ago," Sarkisian said. "I think this year was leave no doubt. This is on us. We control our own destiny. Let's go handle our business the way we know how to do it. It's a tall task; it's going to be a tough game Friday night. But in the end, let's not leave it up to somebody else."

Texas owns a 54-18 lead in its all-time series with Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders are coming off the 37-34 victory that they recorded last year in Lubbock. Texas and Texas Tech have split the last four games that they've played in Austin.

Friday's game

Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) at No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1), 6:30 p.m., ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: No. 7 Texas downplays Yormark's comments with bigger stakes in play