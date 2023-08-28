Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark openly wants Texas Tech to beat Texas

Something noticeable happened a few days ago in the Big 12 Conference. Commissioner Brett Yormark openly said he hoped Texas Tech football would “take care of business” when it played Texas at the end of the season. Yormark said he would be in Austin for the game.

Yormark ditched the diplomatic approach and made himself the villain for Texas Longhorn fans. The message couldn’t be any clearer: There’s no love for Texas from the Big 12 office on the Longhorns’ way out the door to the SEC in 2024.

Longhorns Wire has more:

“The Big 12 isn’t going to do the Texas Longhorns any favors in 2023. We could have figured as much. Nevertheless, we didn’t expect to hear what seemed like favoritism from Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. We will let you decide if that’s what we got on Wednesday.

“Yormark made strong comments in support of the Red Raiders in a recent speech to Texas Tech faithful.”

No pretense. Yormark is making it plain.

What does any of this have to do with USC? Nothing is being explicitly said, but we can all put two and two together: The Trojans aren’t going to get a whole lot of love from the Pac-12 this year. Even last year, they were jobbed on a terrible roughing-the-passer call against Utah in October which significantly affected the outcome of that game.

If the Trojans want to make the College Football Playoff, they might need to lead games by 10 points in the fourth quarter, so that if one bad call happens, they will still win by three. If they lead by four points in the fourth quarter and one bad call happens, they could lose on a late touchdown.

Here’s more on the Yormark story and the Big 12’s disavowal of neutrality. This ain’t Switzerland, folks:

VIDEO

The video (via Texas Tech RaiderVision): pic.twitter.com/g1NYTCqmXp — Cole Banker (@colebankertv) August 23, 2023

TEXAS BRACES FOR IMPACT

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Longhorns Wire asked the obvious question in response to Yormark’s heel turn:

“The quote is an alarming and seemingly partial statement. While it doesn’t mean the league will tip the scales against Texas on the football field, it certainly draws suspicion. Why is a conference commissioner encouraging the head coach of one team in his league to take care of business against another league opponent?”

This is amazing drama, but again, USC needs to take note of this. The Trojans have to be ready for the breaks to go against them this year.

HUMAN NATURE, NOT A CONSPIRACY

TUCSON. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

It might not be a conspiracy, but it is — and can be — a product of human nature: If a team is leaving a conference and is seen as being responsible for the suffering/splintering/possible extinction of that conference, human beings could make 50-50 calls against that team. It wouldn’t be a rigged system, but if there’s a coin flip-level call, USC might be less inclined to get those calls in its favor.

PAC-12 REFS INEPTITUDE

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a conspiracy when Pac-12 officiating is simply very, very bad.

Nevertheless, it reinforces the idea that USC needs to increase its margin for error and have a small cushion which can absorb the blows of the bad calls it might receive this season, before it goes to the Big Ten.

FRESH OFFICIATING MESS

USA TODAY Sports syndication

We had to write about a new Pac-12 officiating debacle this past weekend in the fourth quarter of the USC-San Jose State game. Incompetence, not bias, is the worst problem affecting Pac-12 officiating, but USC has to be on guard against this incompetence affecting the Trojans more than any other team in the league.

POLITE CHAT

Lincoln Riley having a nice civil discussion with the Pac-12 officiating crew pic.twitter.com/7TMomP8S8P — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 27, 2023

LOS ANGELES TIMES COLUMN FROM 2022

Jan 2, 1978; Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, after Texas was hit with 14 penalties in a game and Oklahoma State wasn’t penalized at all, a Los Angeles Times columnist explored this question of conference hostility to departing members such as Texas in the Big 12 and USC in the Pac-12.

Brady McCollough made the connection between the 2022 Texas-Oklahoma State game in the Big 12 and the USC-Utah Pac-12 game from October of that same year:

“Maybe I’m just a little sensitive after my trip to Salt Lake City last weekend. USC fans know it as the one where the Trojans led Utah by 14 points three different times in the first half but lost to the Utes, 43-42, on a two-point conversion in the final minute.”

The roughing-the-passer calls that went against USC were hard to shake or ignore for any Trojan fan. USC has to prepare for the worst.

LINCOLN RILEY KNOWS THE FEELING

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Remember: Oklahoma and Texas announced their departure to the SEC in the summer of 2021. When Oklahoma played Oklahoma State late in the 2021 season, the Sooners and Lincoln Riley did not get any breaks from the refs:

We wrote:

“In the second half, Oklahoma wasn’t necessarily wronged, but every 50-50 call went against the Sooners.

“The reality that Oklahoma was heading for the SEC and leaving the Big 12 crossed my mind. Oklahoma fans and bloggers were thinking the same thing.”

Riley faced this tension last year in the USC-Utah October game. He might face this problem even more in 2023.

TEXAS FAN REACTIONS TO BRETT YORMARK OPENLY ROOTING FOR TEXAS TECH

This should put ANY questions about conference and ref neutrality regarding Texas and Oklahoma games in this farewell year to rest. Both teams are going to have to play the opponent AND the refs (even more so than in the past) Expect to see blatant bias against both#HookEm https://t.co/7cw2IF886g — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) August 23, 2023

GROWING BELIEF

Texas getting screwed by the refs this season is confirmed https://t.co/ByVObk2wni — Happy Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) August 24, 2023

BUT HE DOESN'T SEEM TO CARE

I mean he’s in a position of power and is just being blatantly biased. You are quite literally not supposed to do this as a commissioner of anything https://t.co/kU3nNmAtM2 — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) August 23, 2023

LINES ARE BEING DRAWN

And people act like OU and Texas aren’t targeted by the big 12 representatives, referees etc https://t.co/bZMt76c4Ud — Colin Simmons and Kobe Black Fan (@IvanMelendezFan) August 23, 2023

MESSAGE BOARD FUN!

LONGHORN AND SOONER FANS UNITED

When Texas and OU are playing in Arlington https://t.co/ESO7H70bcy pic.twitter.com/pQaCxWoVri — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) August 23, 2023

OH THE POSSIBILITIES

LONGHORN LOATHING

So Deputy Dewey just admitted Texas is getting screwed outta as many calls as possible in ‘23?!? https://t.co/FuXNP9ipFS — TEXAS Niner🤘🏽⛏🔥🌊 (@BigHec01) August 23, 2023

TEXAS TECH FANS, ON THE OTHER HAND, LOVE THIS

UNDERLYING CONCERN FOR TEXAS

I wonder if he told Big 12 officials to "take care of business" as well https://t.co/Ty48mdAkrB — Steve Ross (@srr50) August 23, 2023

TEXAS A&M WRITER WEIGHS IN

This is something you'd expect said if I was Big 12 commissioner… …but coming from the ACTUAL Big 12 commissioner??? 💀 https://t.co/QvVYIXwbyp — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) August 23, 2023

THIS RINGS HOLLOW -- PAY ATTENTION, USC

So much for Yormark’s claims that this is a year of “celebrating” Texas and OU’s contributions to the Big 12. https://t.co/cd8TnkXl6d — Travis Galey (@travisgaley) August 23, 2023

