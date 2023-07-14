Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is open to more expansion

At Big 12 media day, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed a lot of topics. Each conference media day gathering, in this complicated and fluid world of college sports realignment, is full of news about television deals, changing conference memberships, and what the future holds for that particular conference. Commissioners need to inform their schools and their constituencies that they are improving the bottom line and the product, satisfying athletic departments and fan bases alike.

Yormark, who is reveling in the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston, said at Big 12 media day that he is still open to more expansion. That door has not been closed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The obvious follow-up question: In which direction might the Big 12 consider expansion? Dennis Dodd, who has well-placed sources in the Big 12 and regularly picks up (and floats) the leaks which come from people sympathetic to the Big 12, has reported that San Diego State is not part of the Big 12’s expansion plans. Is this a smokescreen or a real inclination on the part of the Big 12?

If it’s a real inclination, the discussion surrounding the Big 12 might shift to Connecticut (interestingly enough, San Diego State’s opponent in the most recent college basketball national championship game). Memphis and SMU are also intriguing potential options for the Big 12. Keep in mind that Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has visited the SMU campus and talked to university administrators.

All of this reinforces the point that the Pac-12 leaves the door open to more negative scenarios as long as its media rights deal remains unfinalized. In this vacuum, the potential remains for the Big 12 to swoop in and pluck SMU from the Pac-12, something which could undermine a possible Pac-12 media rights deal.

San Diego State not part of Big 12 expansion plans as Aztecs face uncertain future with Mountain West, Pac-12 – https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/7XDmmIg7V8 — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 7, 2023

Big 12's Brett Yormark: "We have a plan. And we have a plan for expansion. I'm not really going to address it today. Hopefully we can execute that plan sooner, rather than later." — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 12, 2023

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire