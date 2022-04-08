Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to step down later this year | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the announcement that Bob Bowlsby will step down as Big 12 Commissioner later this year, and debate his impact on the conference and the college sports landscape

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Bob Bowlsby. Pour one out, Pat.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Got to pour out a bad Texas beer, I guess, down there in Big 12 country.

DAN WETZEL: Anyway, Bob Bowlsby-- I always thought he was a step slow on a lot of things. I actually thought he sped up a lot. He got over the philosophical barriers that crushed the-- that made no sense to me. And I actually thought he was pretty good lately. Mainly, he started agreeing with me. That's how I rate-- how I rate things. Why is he leaving, Pat?

PAT FORDE: I think he's leaving because it was time to leave either by push or jump. He was the guy in charge when Texas and Oklahoma jumped in a potentially fatal blow to the entire conference and was widely portrayed-- I don't know how accurately, but widely portrayed as being kind of asleep at the switch while that was going on. I'm not sure how in tune anybody would have been to that because it was pretty clandestine. But that was the way it was portrayed.

And look, he had the hardest job, I think, of any of the Power Five conference commissioners. Pac-12 may be less powerful, less successful, but it was also-- it's also been more harmonious and more cohesive than the Big 12 has ever been. The Big 12 has always been a mess of conflict and anger and acrimony and Texas power plays and resentment to Texas power plays. So he had a hard job keeping it together. And this was, I would say, inevitable at some point that this would have happened.

So look, I think Bob Bowlsby was a perfectly fine, functional, at times very successful, modern commissioner. As you alluded to, he was behind the curve on a lot of stuff and maybe caught up to a degree as things went along. But he was part of the old establishment, and it's a tough time to be part of the old establishment. Things have changed so dramatically and will continue to change that dramatically that-- everybody has their time and place, and his time and place has gone.

Story continues

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, look, he had a hard job.

PAT FORDE: Very.

DAN WETZEL: One time, it was like, well, look, the SEC and the Big Ten have more money. And it's like, there's no way for us-- there's no way for the Big 12 to ever have equal money. I mean, in Kansas, there's lots of fields. Nebraska, whatever, Oklahoma-- there's lots of fields. In Ohio, there's lots of cities, Pennsylvania.

It's just population. I mean, what are you going to do? The commissioner cannot, all of a sudden, get 50 million more Americans to move into these states. And in some ways, he was affected dramatically by the lost decade of Texas football. Texas football was doing what Texas football should have done. Then the league is maybe in a different place, and there's certainly more success. There might be more postseason success.

So that's sort of the problem of being tied to just a couple of programs. But again, what are you supposed to do? You're the commissioner. You can't just make things happen. I thought, in some ways, on multiple occasions, he was able to keep things together.

I thought he handled the defection of Oklahoma and Texas really well and did a pretty good job, kept the lead together and then poached some other teams. So I don't think he's without some successes there, a lot of successes against very difficult odds and, again, duplicity from Texas and Oklahoma. I mean, they're--

PAT FORDE: Right. I mean, they were not dealing above the board in good faith.

DAN WETZEL: So it's not like you can just snap your fingers and get a better TV deal, because it's just not going to happen.

PAT FORDE: No.

DAN WETZEL: Sorry, but the third biggest city in Kansas is Topeka. The third biggest city in Ohio is Cleveland. It's just not fair.

PAT FORDE: You know, I was told back in early August, probably, Dan, after we got back from Tokyo, that kind of watch out. Bowlsby is probably going to be gone. The thought then was we want-- from a Big 12 standpoint, we want to keep Bob around to help get through this stabilization time.

And then they went and got BYU and UCF and Cincinnati and Houston. But then after we've gotten through that, hey, we're probably going to be ready for new leadership. So again, pushed or jumped, either way, I think this was an inevitable time that was going to happen sometime in 2022.