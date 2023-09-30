Big 12 college football: Live updates from BYU vs. Cincinnati's Bearcats in Provo, Utah

PROVO, Utah – University of Cincinnati football has traveled 1,650 miles to LaVell Edwards Stadium looking for their first Big 12 victory. Likewise, Coach Kalani Sitake's BYU Cougars are hosting their first game in the new league as they'll sprint onto the grass in royal blue uniforms against Cincinnati's all-white road attire.

The winner will be the first of the Big 12 newcomers to claim a victory. UC, Houston, UCF and BYU all officially became Big 12 members July 1.

The Bearcats hope to stay hydrated to compete in Provo's elevation, which is 4,551 feet above sea level compared to Cincinnati's 482. Both teams are coming off losses and a shortened week of practice. BYU suffered their first loss at Kansas 38-27 last week where they threw the ball well but only rushed for nine yards. UC held No. 14 Oklahoma to a season-low 20 points but couldn't pierce the endzone.

Emory Jones and company have now played their last 15 possessions without crossing the fabled goal line.

Montgomery out for Bearcats

Running back Ryan Montgomery who ran for 104 yards against Miami University, is not available tonight. The carries should continue to go to Corey Kiner and Myles Montgomery who carried six times for 29 yards against Oklahoma.

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU history

Then-coach Tommy Tuberville's squad had a 24-17 lead on BYU in 2015 going to the fourth quarter before the elevation took it's toll. The Cougars scored 21 unanswered points and won 38-24. UC's last three possessions netted -13 yards.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Live updates from UC football's game at BYU as they seek a Big 12 win