Big 12 coaches pick Texas third behind Kansas, Houston in preseason men's basketball poll

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read
Coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will enter the season ranked No. 3 in the Big 12, according to the conference coaches. Texas finished second in the league a year ago and won the conference tournament.

A familiar face tops the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, but the conference coaches think newcomer Houston looks like the main contender with Kansas instead of Texas, the conference announced Friday.

The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the Big 12. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Kansas received 12 first-place votes and 168 points. Houston tallied the remaining two first-place votes and 153 points, and Texas had 143 points.

UT finished second in the Big 12 regular-season standings a year ago and won the Big 12 Tournament, beating Kansas in the title game. The Longhorns ended the season with a 29-9 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Four rotational players return for the Longhorns from a year ago: forward Brock Cunningham, forward Dylan Disu, guard Tyrese Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell. Head coach Rodney Terry also welcomed five players from the transfer portal, including graduate guard Max Abmas, a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Texas will tip off the 2023-24 season with the Orange-White scrimmage Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium and will host an exhibition contest against St. Edward’s on Oct. 30 at Moody Center. The Longhorns will open the regular season Nov. 6 at Moody Center with a 7 p.m. tip against Incarnate Word.

2023-24 coaches’ Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll

Rank

Team (first-place votes)

Points

1.

Kansas (12)

168

2.

Houston (2)

153

3.

TEXAS

143

4.

Baylor

137

5.

TCU

113

6.

Kansas State

106

7.

Iowa State

95

8.

Texas Tech

80

9.

West Virginia

70

10.

Oklahoma State

57

11.

Cincinnati

55

12.

Oklahoma

54

13.

BYU

29

14.

UCF

14

