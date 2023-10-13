Big 12 coaches pick Texas third behind Kansas, Houston in preseason men's basketball poll

A familiar face tops the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, but the conference coaches think newcomer Houston looks like the main contender with Kansas instead of Texas, the conference announced Friday.

The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the Big 12. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Kansas received 12 first-place votes and 168 points. Houston tallied the remaining two first-place votes and 153 points, and Texas had 143 points.

UT finished second in the Big 12 regular-season standings a year ago and won the Big 12 Tournament, beating Kansas in the title game. The Longhorns ended the season with a 29-9 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Four rotational players return for the Longhorns from a year ago: forward Brock Cunningham, forward Dylan Disu, guard Tyrese Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell. Head coach Rodney Terry also welcomed five players from the transfer portal, including graduate guard Max Abmas, a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Texas will tip off the 2023-24 season with the Orange-White scrimmage Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium and will host an exhibition contest against St. Edward’s on Oct. 30 at Moody Center. The Longhorns will open the regular season Nov. 6 at Moody Center with a 7 p.m. tip against Incarnate Word.

2023-24 coaches’ Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points 1. Kansas (12) 168 2. Houston (2) 153 3. TEXAS 143 4. Baylor 137 5. TCU 113 6. Kansas State 106 7. Iowa State 95 8. Texas Tech 80 9. West Virginia 70 10. Oklahoma State 57 11. Cincinnati 55 12. Oklahoma 54 13. BYU 29 14. UCF 14

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball team picked third in Big 12 preseason poll