Big 12 coaches pick Texas third behind Kansas, Houston in preseason men's basketball poll
A familiar face tops the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, but the conference coaches think newcomer Houston looks like the main contender with Kansas instead of Texas, the conference announced Friday.
The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the Big 12. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
More: Max Abmas headlines coaches' preseason All-Big 12 quartet for Texas men's basketball team
Kansas received 12 first-place votes and 168 points. Houston tallied the remaining two first-place votes and 153 points, and Texas had 143 points.
More: New players dreaming big after joining Texas men's basketball program
UT finished second in the Big 12 regular-season standings a year ago and won the Big 12 Tournament, beating Kansas in the title game. The Longhorns ended the season with a 29-9 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Four rotational players return for the Longhorns from a year ago: forward Brock Cunningham, forward Dylan Disu, guard Tyrese Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell. Head coach Rodney Terry also welcomed five players from the transfer portal, including graduate guard Max Abmas, a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection.
More: Texas' final season in Big 12 basketball set as conference releases men's schedule
Texas will tip off the 2023-24 season with the Orange-White scrimmage Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium and will host an exhibition contest against St. Edward’s on Oct. 30 at Moody Center. The Longhorns will open the regular season Nov. 6 at Moody Center with a 7 p.m. tip against Incarnate Word.
2023-24 coaches’ Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll
Rank
Team (first-place votes)
Points
1.
Kansas (12)
168
2.
Houston (2)
153
3.
TEXAS
143
4.
Baylor
137
5.
113
6.
Kansas State
106
7.
Iowa State
95
8.
Texas Tech
80
9.
70
10.
57
11.
Cincinnati
55
12.
Oklahoma
54
13.
29
14.
14
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball team picked third in Big 12 preseason poll