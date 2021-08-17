What Big 12 coaches anonymously said about Texas football heading into 2021

In what could potentially be the last season of the Big 12 conference, it’s sure to be an interesting one.

All eyes will be on Texas and Oklahoma after reports surfaced that the two Big 12 powerhouse programs were interested in joining the SEC. Now that the move will in fact happen by the 2025 season, the target on Texas’ back got a bit bigger heading into the 2021 season.

The other eight remaining Big 12 programs are not happy with the two schools choosing to dart for greener pastures, which is certainly expected. The Longhorns have received the most backlash as they were seemingly the one who initiated the move.

How will that carry onto the field this season?

Athlon Sports recently spoke with each Big 12 coaching staff. In order to get get an honest response and accurate assessment of each conference foe heading into the 2021 season, the coaches were asked to speak anonymously about their opponents.

Texas seemed to garner comments from all angles. Some were surprisingly positive, while others were negative and/or uncertain. Take a look at what Big 12 coaching staffs had to say about Texas football heading into the 2021 season:

Hard to tell what the team will look like under Steve Sarkisian

"A very strange year for those guys, and now it’s hard to tell how they’re going to look right away under Steve [Sarkisian]."

Bijan Robinson is a star

"The RB (Bijan Robinson) is legit, the fact that kid even got up after that fall when he hurdled the guy at (Texas) Tech is really amazing."

Offensive line improvement?

"Their line improved steadily under Tom [Herman] and Herb Hand. Very talented guys coming back, something they can build with there."

Uncertainty at quarterback

"Obviously they’re going to have to find a new QB and built the identity out there. Casey [Thompson] looked good in the bowl game; I’m not sure if that helps him with the new staff. Sam [Ehlinger] never really got the kind of respect I thought he deserved. He really willed things to happen in that offense and worked his ass off."

Praise for wide receiver Joshua Moore

"[Joshua] Moore is the one receiver that could really stand out in Sark’s system, watch out for him."

Solid group of interior defensive lineman

"Defensively, [Alfred] Collins can be as good as any DT in the country. He’s really promising. They can build their new stuff off the interior DL guys, they’re really solid."

Question marks at the linebacker position

"Their linebackers aren’t great, nothing jumps off at you."

Too many long term questions?

"There are a ton of questions here long term. Why make this move? It doesn’t seem like you’re doing anything fundamentally different."

Can Steve Sarkisian fix the culture?

"Texas’ problems are all off the field and inside their culture, and I’m not sure this is the coach who can fix issues that only Mack Brown seemed to know how to handle."

