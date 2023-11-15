Big 12 changes tiebreakers in midseason “clarification”

The Big 12 has changed its tiebreakers. With that, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the Longhorns’ likely opponent should they make the title game.

Yesterday afternoon, the conference’s midseason clarification of rules set social media ablaze. The most disgruntled parties from the announcement are the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats.

In the prior scenario, a standings tie involving the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats would send the Wildcats to the Big 12 title game. Following the rule change, the Cowboys’ win over the Sooners and Wildcats would send Oklahoma State to the championship in a tie.

What does it mean for Texas? It doesn’t mean much. If the Longhorns win out, they make the conference title game. If they beat Iowa State it will carry more weight than if they beat Texas Tech. And when it comes down to it, the Iowa State game is a must-win in every present or past scenario.

If you were hoping for a Red River rematch for Texas against the Oklahoma Sooners the rematch is unlikely at best. It’s likely the Sooners end up on the outside looking in by Dec. 2.

Texas can make its own tiebreaker scenarios unnecessary by winning its two remaining contests. It will look to control its destiny starting with Iowa State on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.

For those who are confused by the Big 12 tiebreakers, it’s fairly simple for OU. #Sooners are in if… -Texas loses to ISU

-Texas loses to Tech, ISU beats KState

-OSU loses to Houston or BYU — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 15, 2023

