Big 12 Championship preview: Predictions, odds how to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) on senior night before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The stage is set for the Big 12 Championship game after the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) made an impressive comeback against BYU, earning them a chance to take on the Texas Longhorns (11-1) for the conference title. The Longhorns are still hoping to make it to the College Football Playoff, making the Big 12 title game a must-win matchup for them.

Oklahoma State's running back, Ollie Gordon II, led the way for the Cowboys with five touchdowns in a double overtime 40-34 win against BYU. Gordon II also led the nation in rushing yards with a total of 1,580 yards this season.

Arch Manning made his much-anticipated debut for the Texas Longhorns in a 57-7 victory over Texas Tech, securing a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorn fans went crazy when Manning entered the game in the third quarter and played the whole fourth quarter. He finished two of five attempts for 30 yards and a 12-yard run.

After an impressive season from Texas, the Longhorns are the clear favorites to win the final Big 12 title before moving to the SEC next season.

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas Predictions

ESPN: Longhorns have 88% chance of winning

According to ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Texas Longhorns have a 88.1% chance of betting the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game.

Fansided: Texas to hit big plays

Staff writes: "While there are avenues to success for the fast-paced Cowboys offense, I expect Texas to hit plenty of big plays as the Cowboys are outside the top 100 in not only yards per play, but explosive pass rate as well. If Ewers is able to push the ball down the field, that can lead to plenty of fireworks and also offset the Longhorns' concerning red zone offense (128th in red zone touchdown percentage)."

Doc Sports: Take the Cowboys

Staff writes: "Texas has conceded a total of 1,020 yards rushing (85.0 yards per contest) in addition to 7 touchdowns on the ground this year. They have surrendered 16 touchdowns via the pass in addition to 240.1 yards/game, which puts them in 95th in the country. Their defense has totaled 6 fumbles recovered and 16 interceptions on the year. The Longhorns defense has been on the field for 774 plays, which is 46th in Division 1. The Longhorns are allowing 17.3 points per game, which has them 12th in the nation. Overall, they have relinquished 208 pts."

How to watch No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas: TV channel, streaming

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) will kick-off on Saturday, December 2, against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) at 12:00 p.m., ET on ABC.

NCAA odds Big 12 Championship game: No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas lines, betting odds

The Texas Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-650); Oklahoma State (+460)

Total: 54.5 points

First look Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds and lines

