Big 12 Championship game is not yet clinched for Texas

Despite leading the Big 12 with a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 conference record, the Texas Longhorns have not clinched a spot in the championship game yet.

If Texas wins on Friday when Texas Tech visits Austin, the situation will clear up a ton. If the Longhorns lose, things will get very murky.

With the Big 12 coming out earlier this week and “clarifying” their tiebreaker scenarios, it leaves fans guessing as to which teams will play in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Conference officials stated that Texas must still win one more game to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game and control their own destiny. Many fans believed that a win against Iowa State would secure their spot, but it did not. There’s still a case, although unlikely, where the Longhorns could miss out on the championship game.

To avoid any complicated tiebreaker scenarios, Texas needs to win on Friday.

For those wondering how Texas can miss the Big 12 title game, here’s the scenario. (Again, credit to @SpanningTheLoeb). Week 13 must play out:

• Texas loses to Texas Tech

• Kansas State loses to ISU

• OU & OK State finish 7–2 Texas, OK State and Oklahoma would be tied 7–2… — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire