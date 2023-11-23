Big 12 championship game hopes in sight for Oklahoma State football. Here's what OSU needs

Oklahoma State and BYU have played twice before, with the Cowboys winning both. But this will be their first meeting in a regular-season game when the Pokes host the Cougars at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU defeated BYU 16-6 in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and 49-21 in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl.

Now, the Cowboys and Cougars are conference opponents, and are set to meet three times between now and 2027, with the Cowboys making the trip to Provo, Utah, next season.

“They’re a good addition to the league,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “I think from coast to coast, their logo would trigger in most people’s minds a Power Five school.

“I didn’t know what Power Five was, or different conferences or levels when I was in junior high, high school or college. I always thought they were what people considered a big-conference school.”

This meeting will carry extra weight with OSU in the mix to make the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Texas. Here's what you need to know:

Big 12 football standings

Week 13 Big 12 football schedule

Friday's games

TCU at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Texas Tech at Texas, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday's games

Houston at UCF, 11 a.m. (FS1)

BYU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Kansas at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Big 12 championship game scenarios

Texas: First with win. First with loss and OU and Oklahoma State loss. First with loss, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State win. Second with loss and Oklahoma State loss.

Oklahoma State: First with win, Texas loss and OU loss. First with win, OU win, Texas loss and Kansas State loss. Second with win and Texas win. Second with loss, Texas win, and OU loss. Second with loss, OU loss and Kansas State loss.

OU: First with win, Texas loss and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas win and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas loss, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State loss.

Kansas State: Second with win, Oklahoma State loss and OU loss. Second with win, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Texas loss.

