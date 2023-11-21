Big 12 championship game hopes are not dead for OU football. Here's what Sooners need

It won’t be easy for OU to make the Big 12 football championship game for the first time since 2020, but the Sooners still have a path.

The simplest way for OU to make the Dec. 6 title game is a win, a Texas win and an Oklahoma State loss.

“Obviously, anything can happen at this moment,” safety Billy Bowman said Saturday of the possibility. “But we just got to focus on us, focus on next weekend. We don’t win that one then our shot’s out the window. So we got to focus on winning one game at a time.”

Here's where things stand for coach Brent Venables and the Sooners heading into Friday's game against TCU in the final week of the regular season:

Big 12 football standings

Week 13 Big 12 football schedule

Friday's games

TCU at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Texas Tech at Texas, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday's games

Houston at UCF, 11 a.m. (FS1)

BYU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Kansas at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Big 12 championship game scenarios

Texas: First with win. First with loss and OU and Oklahoma State loss. First with loss, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State win. Second with loss and Oklahoma State loss.

Oklahoma State: First with win, Texas loss and OU loss. First with win, OU win, Texas loss and Kansas State loss. Second with win and Texas win. Second with loss, Texas win, and OU loss. Second with loss, OU loss and Kansas State loss.

OU: First with win, Texas loss and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas win and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas loss, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State loss.

Kansas State: Second with win, Oklahoma State loss and OU loss. Second with win, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Texas loss.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football Big 12 championship game scenarios: What Sooners need