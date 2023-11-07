Big 12 Bowl Projections: Sooners face Utes in latest from USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a good year. In the midst of a two-game losing streak, that may not be the thing we want to talk about, but they’ve been good. Good enough to get to the College Football Playoff? No. To make the Big 12 title game? That’s not completely off the table.

They’ve made improvements on the defensive side of the ball, in particular, that provide enough encouragement that this program is heading in the right direction. In 2022, the Sooners allowed their opponents to score more than 30 points seven times. In 2023, that’s only happened twice.

The Sooners still have a lot to play for. Drake Stoops, a player who’s become synonymous with “OUDNA,” said as much when he met with the media.

With three games remaining, the Sooners have a chance to make a statement. They can show off the resiliency that’s been a characteristic of this team in 2023. And in those three games, continue to make strides as a football program.

As for where their postseason fate lies, here’s where Big 12 programs are headed in the latest bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports.

Independence Bowl: BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Series: BYU leads 4-1

The BYU Cougars are reeling of late and are still one win away from bowl eligibility. With Iowa State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State still on the schedule, it’s going to be tough to reach the six-win threshold.

First Responder Bowl: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Maryland Terrapins

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-Time Series: No Previous Matchups

Iowa State’s having a much better season than anyone could have predicted. Their in the hunt for a Big 12 title berth. With a win over Texas this weekend, they could vault into contention.

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 91-23-3

An old Big 8 and Big 12 rivalry renewed. Kansas has slayed the Texas and Oklahoma dragons in recent years. Could they do the same to the Cornhuskers?

Texas Bowl: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Series: Series tied 8-8

Jimbo Fisher may very well be fighting for his job in the Texas Bowl. Chris Kleiman’s unlikely to show mercy.

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

All-Time Series: No previous matchups

Mike Gundy vs. Mack Brown. A classic coaching matchup between two of the sports biggest names.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Utah Utes

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 1-0

The Utah Utes have become a favorite of Sooners fans for their work against the USC Trojans the last couple of years. A matchup between the two teams would make for fun time on the Riverwalk in San Antonio.

Liberty Bowl: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Series: Series Tied 1-1

This one has the feel of a fun defensive battle between West Virginia and Auburn.

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Series: Texas leads 6-1

Texas has managed to overcome the injury to Quinn Ewers and keep their Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations on the table.

College Football Playoff

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida State Seminoles – Florida State leads the all-time series 2-1.

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks – Georgia leads the all-time series 2-0

Georgia and Michigan have been the top two teams in the nation for some time. The Ducks joining the top four is interesting. Are they able to bounce back from their loss to Washington and make a run? People are sleeping on Florida State.

CFP National Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire