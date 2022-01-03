Big 12 bowl game tracker: How teams fared in bowl season

The college football bowl season comes and goes in the blink of an eye.

Dozens of entertaining games fill the television schedule for a week to close out the end of the year and kick off the start of the new year. Outside of the national championship game that will take place on Jan. 10, there is only one bowl game left on the schedule.

Kansas State and LSU will face off in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. CT. The Big 12 conference had seven teams eligible for a bowl game this season, and have been able to muster out several solid wins against highly ranked opponents.

West Virginia and Iowa State were the only two Big 12 programs to suffer a loss throughout the bowl season up to this point. The Big 12 was victorious over two SEC schools, one Pac-12 program, and No. 5 ranked Notre Dame.

Take a look at how each Big 12 team fared this bowl season:

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State - AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

West Virginia vs. Minnesota - Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Iowa State vs. Clemson - Cheez-It Bowl

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Oklahoma vs. Oregon - Valero Alamo Bowl

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame - PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Baylor vs. Ole Miss - Allstate Sugar Bowl

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Kansas State vs. LSU - TaxAct Texas Bowl

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduled to be played Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

