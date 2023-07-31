Big 12, Big Ten expansions threaten Pac-12 Conference survival

College conference expansion and realignment has returned with Colorado's move to the Big 12.

And it has set off a firestorm of bleak predictions about the Pac-12's future as a conference.

The Pac-12, as currently constituted, will be down to nine schools in 2024, with USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten and Colorado set to join the Big 12 that year.

Rumors and speculation are swirling about Arizona, and possibly other Pac-12 schools, following Colorado to the Big 12, while Oregon and Washington have long been linked as potential further expansion candidates for the Big Ten.

Will the Pac-12 be able to survive the Buffaloes, Trojans and Bruins' defection and keep the rest of the conference together?

Check out the latest speculation about the future of the Pac-12 Conference:

Big 12 expansion speculation: Arizona State, Arizona to follow Colorado from Pac-12?

USA TODAY Sports: Colorado's move to Big 12 jeopardizes Pac-12's very survival

Dan Wolken wrote: "For the Pac-12, though, the symbolism of losing Colorado is probably even more crushing than the value of its athletic programs. Ever since USC and UCLA blindsided the conference a year ago by announcing they were bound for the Big Ten, the Pac-12 has been on shaky ground. Sure, you can have a nice football league with Oregon, Washington and Utah and have Arizona basketball carry your banner in March. But is that really a power conference? The Pac-12 hasn’t had a representative in the College Football Playoff since 2016, and the cold reality is that UCLA and USC leaving has diminished the league in a way that it had no real chance to recover from."

Trojans Wire: Arizona, Arizona State key to Pac-12 survival

Matt Zemek wrote: "Remember this: Arizona and Arizona State turned the Pacific-8 Conference into the Pac-10 in 1978, when they joined from the Western Athletic Conference. The Pac-8 consisted of the Northwest schools and the California schools. The conference formerly known as the Pacific Coast Conference and the Athletic Association of Western Universities finally went inland to get ASU and the U of A. The idea that the Arizona schools therefore represent the key jigsaw puzzle piece to Pac-12 survival is in line with history."

Big 12 expansion: Arizona Wildcats could leave Pac-12, Arizona State Sun Devils could stay

Bleacher Report: Pac-12 'increasingly weak and rudderless'

Tyler Conway wrote: "It would not be a surprise if Arizona, Utah and Arizona State considered jumping ship next. Oregon is the main remaining pillar of the Pac-12 and has been linked to a potential Big Ten move, though those rumors have cooled down over the last year. As it stands, the Pac-12 is looking increasingly weak and rudderless during a time that will prove critical in ensuring its future. San Diego State recently pulled back on its plan to join the league to remain in the Mountain West—a sign of how uncertain the Pac-12 is viewed from the outside."

Associated Press: Pac-12 faces murky future after Colorado leaves for Big 12

Ralph D. Russo wrote: "The conference of champions appears to be in crisis. Colorado’s announcement Thursday that it will return to the Big 12 comes a little more than a year after Southern California and UCLA said they were ditching the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The departure of all three next year leaves the league that has won more NCAA championships than any other facing an uncertain future. Still without a media rights contract to replace ones that expires next summer, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff keeps promising that all will be well. It is becoming harder to sell that no news on a deal is good news."

More: Pac-12 expansion speculation includes San Diego State, SMU, Boise State, UNLV, Fresno State

Write for California: Pac-12 doomsday clock ticks as Colorado departure puts conference on life support

Avinash Kunnath wrote: "Not quite as confirmed is ASU and Utah starting to take their own steps as well to exit the conference. But the Big 12 TV rights allow a pro rata clause stipulating that the financial value of the deal increases accordingly when the Big 12 adds a Power 5 school. So every member that signs on should increase the potential revenue share. This lends credence to the theory that ASU and Utah could be convinced that their best financial plan would be to move to the Big 12."

The Pac-12 is now down to nine schools. How much longer will the conference survive?

Hawkeyes Wire: Beginning of the end for Pac-12 with Colorado's departure for Big 12

Josh Helmer wrote: "This latest defection from the Pac-12 could signal the beginning of the end for the conference. Right now, the league feels like a serious house of cards.

Maybe all of this was inevitable after the Big 12 beat the Pac-12 to the punch in media rights negotiations. Following Oklahoma and Texas‘ announced moves to the SEC, the Big 12 did something it had failed to do much of over the previous decade: It grew proactive in a hurry."

Big 12 expansion odds: Pac-12's Arizona, Arizona State favorites to next join conference

Athlon Sports: Arizona key for future of Pac-12 amid Big 12 rumors

Steven Lassan wrote: "The Pac-12 is on life support after Colorado's departure to the Big 12. And now the future of the conference and another round of major realignment and expansion in college football could all hinge on what happens in the state of Arizona - specifically the Arizona Wildcats. As the uncertainty builds by the day, and Colorado's move to the Big 12 adds to the anxiety out West, saving the Pac-12 on just a short-term level gets tougher and tougher to envision. However, that task gets impossible if Arizona (or Arizona State or Utah) jump to the Big 12. According to reports, the Wildcats could be atop the pecking order to become the No. 14 member of the Big 12."

Sports Illustrated: Pac-12 must expand now in attempt to save conference

Kevin Borba wrote: "The whole notion of expanding once the media rights deal was cool and dandy in theory, but it obviously has come back to bite the Pac-12. Many insiders believed the Pac-12 should have expanded first then secured a deal, and now they are on life support and will need to rely on expansion to save them. A less than ideal situation to be in. The media rights deal will be even more of a tough sell to conglomerates now, so adding programs and showing stability would make a huge difference. The Pac-12 needs to invite their top two candidates of San Diego State and SMU, but they cannot stop there. Adding Colorado State to retain the Denver market seems like a fairly obvious move, and adding another program like a UNLV or Hawaii. The fourth slot is a wild card, but the Pac-12 may not be in position to be valuing academics and geography as much as they have."

More: Pac-12 Conference collapse, demise predicted by college analyst Paul Finebaum

San Jose Mercury News: Pac-12 has no choice but to expand to try to survive

Jon Wilner wrote: "The Pac-12 presidents spent a year mulling whether to expand the conference following the announced departures of the Los Angeles schools. Now, they seemingly have no choice. Colorado’s presumptive departure to the Big 12 next summer will leave the Pac-12 with nine teams for the 2024 football season. That’s more than enough to meet NCAA and College Football Playoff requirements but creates a plethora of challenges, with the football schedule near the top of the list. A nine-game conference rotation doesn’t work with nine teams."

Yahoo Sports: Pac-12 needs to expand in wake of Colorado's exit to Big 12

Ross Dellenger wrote: "Colorado’s potential exit leaves the Pac-12 in a precarious position on many levels. The Pac-12 was expected to play a nine-game conference schedule in 2024. With only nine members, the schedule would need to be reduced to eight or teams would have to hurriedly scramble to find a fourth non-conference opponent — a difficult and expensive task with a year’s notice. Another scenario exists: The Pac-12 poaching expansion targets SMU or/and San Diego State. San Diego State was preparing to accept a Pac-12 invitation and join in 2024 before a June 30 deadline passed without any invite. The school would now owe the Mountain West roughly $35 million in an exit fee, double the $17 million it would owe before the deadline date. SMU’s exit-fee situation is unclear."

