Big 12 New Year begins for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball with a win over BYU.

PROVO, Utah –The Big 12 basketball new year began for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats six days into 2024 with a reason to wear party hats. Coach Wes Miller's Bearcats notched a key win over the highly touted BYU Cougars, 71-60.

UC held BYU 30 points under its scoring average and outshot the Cougars 43% to 33%. The Bearcats outscored the Cougars 47-29 in the second half with many of the 16, 979 fans exiting before the final buzzer.

The Bearcats were led by Viktor Lakhin's 17 points. Jizzle James and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 each and Bandaogo added 10 rebounds for the double-double. His Utah Valley team last year also won vs. BYU at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars were led by the hot-shooting Trevin Knell who had 27 points, all on 3-pointers. BYU shot 46 trifectas, making 13.

BYU was No. 3 in the NCAA NET rankings, No. 4 in KenPom.com and 12th in the latest Associated Press poll. It's UC's first win over a ranked team since the Bearcats beat No. 14 Illinois on Nov. 22, 2021. It was BYU's lowest-scoring output since their first loss at Utah last month.

UC goes to 12-2 (1-0 Big 12) with BYU falling to 12-2 (0-1 Big 12).

Perspective

It's been just shy of 28 months since the Bearcats were invited to arguably the best league in basketball. Coming into Saturday, eight Big 12 teams were among the NCAA NET's top 50 and 10 were within the top 60. Twelve of the league's teams had double-digit non-conference wins with the league winning 81% of its games.

BYU came into the game leading the nation in made 3-pointers, scoring average and scoring margin. The Cougars and Bearcats were 1-2 in rebounding margin.

Proverbial lid on bucket

Dan Skillings scored on a fast break layup a little over a minute into the game and was fouled. UC led 3-2 after he made the free throw. A few minutes later Simas Lukošius made a pair of free throws to tie the game 5-5 at 17:02. The Bearcats didn't score again until Viktor Lakhin found the hole at 10:18, ending a drought of nearly seven minutes.

First half runs

Down 18-11 late in the first half, UC went on an 8-0 run capped by a Jizzle James jumper to lead 19-18 with 5:17 left in the half. Just as quick, the Cougars responded with 3-pointers by Knell, Dallin Hall and Noah Waterman to open a 29-19 lead. It was 31-24 at the break, tying the lowest amount of points the Cougars have had in a half (they also had just 31 in their loss at Utah).

What the Knell?

BYU redshirt senior guard Trevin Knell hit five 3-pointers in BYU's opener against Houston Christian. He obliterated that mark Saturday night with four treys in the opening half and five more in the second. However, in the latter half of the game, he didn't connect as UC surpassed the Cougars for the Big 12 win.

Unchartered water

At the 7:52 second-half media timeout, UC had a 56-51 lead and BYU hadn't scored in over four minutes. The Cougars crowd had not experienced many deficits this season, particularly in the second half. BYU came in beating their opponents by an average of over 28 points and scoring over 90 per game.

Skillings starts

Prior to Saturday night Dan Skillings Jr. had played 48 games for the Bearcats, all off the bench. The sophomore broke the seal on the starting lineup getting the call against BYU's band of shooting marksmen.

Next game

Weather permitting, the Bearcats were scheduled to arrive back in Cincinnati at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, giving Bearcats Hall of Fame play-by-play man Dan Hoard a brief nap before he called the NFL season finale for the Bengals against the Browns.

Hoard and Wes Miller then get the quick turnaround as UC plays its first Big 12 game at Fifth Third Arena Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against Texas (11-3), which lost its Big 12 opener to Texas Tech Saturday.

UC women fall short

Coach Katrina Merriweather's Bearcats lost at Oklahoma Saturday 77-64 to drop to 0-3 in the Big 12 and 8-6 overall. Junior Clarissa Craig (Roger Bacon) led UC with 13 points.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CIncinnati Bearcats beat BYU Cougars in Saturday night Big 12 opener