Big 12 basketball referee on mend after scary exit from K-State, Oklahoma State game

There were only two Big 12 basketball officials on the court for the end of Kansas State’s 71-68 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Why?

During a scary moment midway through the second half, referee Larry Spaulding was forced to leave the game for health reasons. K-State coach Bruce Weber said Spaulding complained that he was feeling light headed and asked for medical attention. So he left the floor and was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for further examination.

His absence left Doug Sirmons and Mike Roberts to call the final moments of the game all by themselves. Afterward, Weber did something a college basketball coach almost never does and shared some nice words for the entire officiating crew before saying he hoped Spaulding made a full and quick recovery.

A day later, it seems he will do exactly that. A Big 12 spokesperson told The Eagle and KC Star on Thursday afternoon that Spaulding had been discharged from the hospital and was on the mend.

“Larry is doing fine,” Big 12 senior associate commissioner Bob Burda said via e-mail. “Everything came back negative. They think he may have gotten dehydrated. He said the folks at Kansas State were awesome.”

It is unclear how quickly Spaulding will be able to return to the floor for future games, but it seems unlikely to be long.

Weber looks forward to seeing him again in the near future.

“I have known him for a long time,” Weber said. “He started in the Missouri Valley when I was there. He’s a good guy, really good person and a great ref ... We all get frustrated with them, but we really do have great officials in our league. And I’m not just saying that.”