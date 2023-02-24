Big 12 Basketball: No. 8 Texas vs. No. 9 Baylor preview and predictions

An important Big 12 Conference matchup between two top 10 teams is set to take place on Saturday as No. 8 Texas travels to No. 9 Baylor.

Each team remains in the mix for the Big 12 regular season title. Texas sits in a tie for first place at 11-4 in league play, in control of their own destiny with three games to go. However, Baylor needs a bit of help, two games behind Texas and Kansas for first place.

Texas is coming off a dominant performance against No. 23 Iowa State. Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice each scored 15 points as the Horns cruised to a 72-54 win.

Baylor looks to bounce back after road losses to No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Kansas State. The Bears have done well at home this season, winning 13 of 15 games.

Both teams are led by exceptional guard play. Texas’ Marcus Carr is averaging 17 points per game, while Baylor freshman phenom Keyonte George is just behind Carr at 16.9 points per game.

The winner is this matchup should get a boost in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament committee as each squad is working to strengthen their resumes.

Key players: Texas

G Marcus Carr

G Tyrese Hunter

F Timmy Allen

Key players: Baylor

G Keyonte George

G Adam Flagler

G LJ Cryer

ESPN BPI

Predicted winner: Baylor

Win probability: 57.2%

Over/Under: 146.5

