Big 12 Basketball: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 23 Iowa State preview and projections

No. 6 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday for a matchup with significant Big 12 title and NCAA Tournament implications.

Texas sits tied at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings with the Kansas Jayhawks with four games remaining in the regular season. Iowa State is still in the hunt for the league title, just two games back from first place.

Iowa State got the better of Texas in the first game between the two back in January. The Cyclones used a considerable second-half effort to take down the Horns 78-67 in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Road games have given Iowa State trouble down the back half of the season. The Cyclones have lost six straight away from home and only have one Big 12 road win on the year.

On the flip side, Texas has been phenomenal at home this year. The Longhorns boast a 15-1 record at the new Moody Center.

If recent trends continue, Texas has an excellent shot at picking up another Big 12 Conference win.

Key players: Texas

G Marcus Carr

F Timmy Allen

F Dylan Disu

Key players: Iowa State

G Jaren Holmes

G Caleb Grill

C Osun Osunniyi

ESPN BPI

Predicted winner: Texas

Win probability: 78.15

Over/Under: 136

Line: Texas -7

