Big 12 basketball: What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats loss vs. TCU Saturday

FORT WORTH, Texas – On a day where entertainment choices featured runners in the area for the Cowtown Marathon and knife enthusiasts attending Blade Show Texas, there was an NCAA tournament survival exercise at the Schollmaier Arena.

In their first meeting in Fort Worth in nearly 21 years, TCU got off the schneid by handing UC a decisive loss, 75-57. It was only the second time all season the Bearcats were defeated by double digits.

The Horned Frogs enhanced their tournament chances, while UC's bubble chances were at the least pierced and could be on life-support.

Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) go for the ball during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

TCU got 18 points each from JaKobe Coles and Emanuel Miller. The Horned Frogs had 16 points off turnovers and outrebounded the Bearcats 33-32.

UC's only double-figure scorer was Day Day Thomas with 13 points. Dan Skillings Jr, Simas Lukošius and Jamille Reynolds each had nine. Aziz Bandaogo had six points and nine rebounds.

UC drops to 16-11 (5-9 Big 12). TCU is 19-8 (8-6 Big 12).

Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) and TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) go for a loose ball during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

TCU pulls away

UC got within four at 15:20 of the second half. From there, the Horned Frogs steadily pulled away.

It's the third two-game skid for the Bearcats of the season and the likely top team in the nation, Houston, looms Tuesday.

The Bearcats came into the game 6-0 historically against TCU.

Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) grabs the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Frog flings

After UC had cut TCU's lead to five at 49-44 on a Thomas basket, TCU had back-to-back triples from Trevian Tennyson and Jameer Nelson Jr., plus another Nelson bucket as the Frogs led 57-44 at the under-12 timeout.

UC would go over three minutes without scoring until a driving lay-up by Thomas.

Rough start from tip-off

The Bearcats got off to a terrible start as TCU scored off the tip and then Avery Anderson III hit back-to-back 3-pointers forcing a Wes Miller time-out 75 seconds into the game. They trailed most of the half but took the lead at 7:49 on a Simas Lukošius 3-pointer.

About five minutes later the Horned Frogs had hopped back. A JaKobe Coles trey gave them a 34-26 lead, tying their largest lead since the opening 8-0 run.

Before halftime, UC was trying to use up fouls to prevent a late TCU score. Thomas got Anderson up in the air and officials called a foul that was highly unpopular among the purple fans. Thomas made 2-of-3 free throws and the Bearcats went to the locker room down 39-32. Coles led all scorers with 11 points, including seven in the final minutes of the half.

It was the 12th time in the last 15 games they had trailed at the break.

Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) defends the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Cork (12) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Lakhin returns

After playing just one second in the last two games, Viktor Lakhin entered Saturday's contest at 13:46 of the first half. UC also ran with both point guards Thomas and James for a few minutes.

Each team down a player

UC's C.J. Fredrick was unable to answer the bell. Fredrick played a little over eight minutes vs. Oklahoma State. TCU was without 6-foot-11 Ernest Udeh Jr. for a second straight game. In their January match-up, Udeh had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Texas 2-step

The TCU game was the opener of the most demanding road swing of the season as they face the Houston Cougars Tuesday. Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA NET rankings and KenPom.com and should be atop the Associated Press poll Monday after Connecticut's loss at Creighton.

Dixon vs. UC

Before he returned to his alma mater, Jamie Dixon coached Pitt for 13 seasons, the first 10 in the Big East. In the Panthers last Big East season (2012-2013) they split with Mick Cronin's Bearcats. On Feb. 9, 2013, Dixon's No. 23 Pitt squad beat the No. 17 Bearcats 62-52 at then-Shoemaker Center.

Next game

The Bearcats will remain in Texas, heading southeast of Fort Worth to Houston for Kelvin Sampson's Cougars Tuesday night. No. 2 Houston needed overtime to beat No. 11 Baylor Saturday afternoon. The Cougars could have the No. 1 ranking in the country come Monday.

