Mar 5, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.

NORMAN, Okla. – In a game that might affect next week's Big 12 men's basketball tournament seeding, the Oklahoma Sooners trailed for over 38 minutes Tuesday night, but came back and won in overtime against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats 74-71.

UC got a final look at a 3-pointer from Simas Lukošius but it was off the mark. The Bearcats drop to 17-13 (6-11 Big 12). Oklahoma gets its 20th win against 10 losses and is 8-9 in the Big 12.

It was Senior Night for the Sooners and their last game of roundball at the Lloyd Noble Center in the Big 12.

Le'Tre Darthard had 18 points, including 12 from the free-throw line. Rivaldo Soares and Jalon Moore had 16 each. UC was led by freshman Jizzle James with 16. John Newman III had 15, Dan Skillings Jr. 13 points and nine rebounds and Lukošius 10.

The Sooners shot 34 free throws to UC's 11. UC led the game for 38:40 compared to Oklahoma's 4:46.

Extra basketball

WIth 1:30 left in the game, Lukošius' two free throws gave UC a 66-61. The Sooners would tie with five straight points, the last coming on a Darthard 3-ball from the corner with 17 seconds left.

UC came down and missed a final shot, but Aziz Bandaogo was fouled on the rebound. With UC in the double bonus, he missed the opening shot, but made the second. A final shot by Otega Oweh missed forcing overtime.

Sooners chip away

Thanks to Darthard hitting six free throws due to consecutive Skillings fouls on three-point attempts, Oklahoma was able get the deficit into single digits. A Thomas foul on a Maks Klaniscek gave him three free throws, then he hit a short jumper to tie the game at 53.

Jizzle James responded with six consecutive points. The Sooners repeatedly had success on the night leaning into Bearcat defenders on three-point shots and drawing fouls. After Rivaldo Soared did it vs. Newman, they had made 12 free throws in a row on such plays.

Good hands team

At the 12: 12 timeout, UC already had eight steals. On a key series, Lukošius had the ball swiped, but Thomas swiped it right back. The Bearcats then moved the ball around well and found Jizzle James open for a corner trey to put UC's lead back at 10, 43-33.

Another quick first five

UC outscored Oklahoma 7-1 in the early minutes of the second half. Newman capped it off with a steal, dunk and free throw after being fouled. Similar to the first half, the Sooners missed their first four shots.

Steal equals halftime lead

Day Day Thomas pilfered the pumpkin from Rivaldo Soares with seven seconds left to give UC a 28-27 halftime lead. Less than a minute before Soares had nailed a 3-pointer to give the Sooners their first lead after being down as many as 13 points.

Hot start goes on ice

By the under-12 media timeout, the Bearcats led by 13 and were shooting a torrid 89%. The Sooners had a couple of three-minute scoring droughts to exacerbate the issue. There was a slight correction by the under-8 stop as UC still led by 10, but had been on a five-minute scoring drought. They still were shooting 75% and they led on the backboards 10-2. Before Skillings Jr. hit a follow-up lay-in, UC had gone nearly six and a half minutes without a score.

UC takes out late-arriving crowd early

Whether it was the sunny upper 60s day or a home baseball game, the Sooners basketball fans weren't out in big numbers early. In the first 1:43 the Bearcats led 7-0 on five points from Lukošius and a Newman lay-up. Porter Moser burned a timeout. By the first media break, the Bearcats led 14-3 and a smattering of boos could be heard.

The Sooners came in having not lost three games in a row all season and rarely suffering back-to-back losses at the Lloyd Noble Center. The last stretch came after their win over UC in Cincinnati which was followed by home losses to Texas (Jan. 23) and Texas Tech (Jan. 27).

No Viktor Lakhin

After rolling his ankle late in the win vs. Kansas State, redshirt junior Viktor Lakhin didn't practice the day before the game and was unavailable Tuesday night in a walking boot. The unfortunate injury comes after Lakhin had gotten back to looking like his old self with 11 points and nine rebounds vs. No. 1 Houston and six points and seven rebounds in the first half vs. Kansas State. It's believed the injury is similar to the one he suffered last season which left him out two weeks.

No McCollum for Sooners

Oklahoma's Javian McCollum is the top scorer for the Sooners at 13.6. McCollum was in street clothes Tuesday due to an apparent shoulder injury. John Hugley IV who played in the last UC-Oklahoma game was also out injured. In addition to Lakhin, C.J. Fredrick remains out for UC with his ongoing hamstring issue.

Bracket ramifications

Tuesday morning, ESPN's Joe Lunardi included the Bearcats in the grouping after the "next four out" along with Kansas State. He still has nine Big 12 teams making the tournament. Neither Jerry Palm (CBS) nor Mike DeCourcy (Fox Sports) listed the Bearcats in projections made earlier in the week.

ESPN had Oklahoma as a No. 10 seed, CBS had them as a No. 9 and Fox a No. 8. ESPN's John Gasaway's "Bubble Watch" had UC in the "work to do" category based on their NCAA NET ranking of 45 and the network lists Oklahoma coach Porter Moser as "willing to look around" as they forecast possible coaching changes.

1999

That was UC's last win in Norman as they downed the Sooners 72-57. It was the next game after the Bearcats had been knocked from No. 1 by Xavier in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout 66-64 at Cincinnati Gardens.

Next game

It is Senior Day for the Bearcats Saturday at 2 p.m. as they host West Virginia. Of the current squad, grad students John Newman III and Ody Oguama will be honored.

