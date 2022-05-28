Ryan Bogusz propels Oklahoma State past Texas, forces elimination game in Big 12 baseball semifinal

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State sophomore reliever Ryan Bogusz delivered when the Cowboys needed him most.

And the Cowboys are one win from another Big 12 championship game appearance.

Bogusz threw eight strong innings in his first-career start to lead the fourth-seeded Cowboys to an 8-1 victory over fifth-seeded Texas in the Big 12 semifinals early Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Cowboys now need to beat the Longhorns in the rematch at 4 p.m. to clinch a spot in the championship game for a third straight season.

Bogusz started the game and pitched into the ninth, a career high. Texas got the first two batters on base four different times, but he worked out of each jam unscathed.

He allowed just five hits and three walks while striking out five. He threw a career-best 106 pitches, easily surpassing his previous high of 57.

Bogusz left the game after walking Jack O’Dowd — who scored on a double allowed by Trevor Martin — to open the ninth. He received hugs all around and a standing ovation from the OSU fans.

OSU opened on fire offensively.

Jake Thompson drove in four runs in the first two innings to spark the rout.

Thompson — OSU’s super-senior who has anchored the lineup all season — reached in his first three plate appearances, hitting an opposite-field two-run homer in the first and driving in two more with a double in the second.

It was quite an offensive response for the Cowboys all around three days after they were blanked by Texas ace Pete Hansen.

Five runs came with two outs. All four in the second came with two outs.

And the Longhorns’ bats were silent as a young reliever had a career day.

Big 12 baseball tournament schedule

Story continues

At Arlington, Texas

(*-if necessary)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1: No. 5 Texas 4, No. 4 Oklahoma State 0

Game 2: No. 1 TCU 4, No. 8 Baylor 2

Game 3: No. 2 Texas Tech 5, No. 7 Kansas State 3

Game 4: No. 3 Oklahoma 6, No. 6 West Virginia 4

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: Oklahoma State 11, Baylor 1 (7 innings)

Game 6: Kansas State 8, West Virginia 5

Game 7: Texas 5, TCU 3

Game 8: OU 6, Texas Tech 3

Friday, May 27

Game 9: Oklahoma State 8, TCU 4

Game 10: Kansas State 6, Texas Tech 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, May 28

Game 11: Oklahoma State 8, Texas 1

Game 12: OU vs. Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13: Oklahoma State vs. Texas, 4 p.m.

Game 14: G12 winner vs. G12 loser*, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Game 15: Championship, 5 p.m.

