Which Big 12 assistant coaches could take head coaching jobs next

Many young up-and-coming coaches are joining the Big 12 conference this season. With Jim Knowles departing for Ohio State, the overall schematic edge in the league may have shifted to the offensive side of the ball.

This offseason, TCU poached their rival’s head coach and offensive coordinator. At SMU, Sonny Dykes and Garrett Riley built an offensive juggernaut. Riley, the brother of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, could be in line to become a head coach soon.

At Texas, Steve Sarkisian brings in the architect of the go-go offense, Brennan Marion. His transcendent offensive mind paired with his recruiting and development track record make him one of the best head coaching candidates in the conference.

Elsewhere are coaches with experience that have been passed up far too often. Jeff Grimes and Graham Harrell have some of the strongest resumes in the conference.

Here’s where I would rank the most likely coaches to receive a head coaching offer.

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Lebby enjoyed one of the better offenses in college football in his two years at Ole Miss. If Lane Kiffin were to leave Oxford, Lebby might be Ole Miss’ first call.

Jeff Grimes, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Grimes quietly engineered one of the better offenses in the conference. Since he is not a household name, Grimes could become one of the more impressive head coaching hires since Arkansas brought in Sam Pittman.

Brennan Marion

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He invented his own offense. If given opportunity to unleash it on the college football world, he could revolutionize the running back position.

Graham Harrell, West Virginia

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

The former Texas Tech great will now coach former five star quarterback JT Daniels. His offense was lethal at North Texas but had mixed results at USC.

Garrett Riley, TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While his relation to Lincoln Riley doesn’t hurt, his results at SMU stand on their own. He will have an opportunity to solidify his head coaching candidacy for the TCU Horned Frogs this year.

Zack Kittley, Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kittley has a strong base of football knowledge. He will have a chance to showcase it against higher quality competition.

