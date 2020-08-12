Big 12 announces plans to play fall football

The Big 12 conference is not joining the Big Ten and Pac-12 in canceling fall football.

A day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced they’re not playing this year, the Big 12 released a statement insisting that it can play football and play it safely.

“Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation during this time of COVID-19. Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome.”

The Big 12 says its 10 conference members will all play each other in nine conference games, and each team will also play one non-conference game. The Big 12 Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for December 12.

